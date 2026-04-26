Lara Trump’s New Video Starring Secret Service Sparks Online Backlash

Fox News host Lara Trump posted a video of her exploring New York City dog parks and appearing excited. But what caught netizens’ attention was the presence of Secret Service agents behind her. She is seen walking ahead of Secret Service members, sharing her views on dog parks, calling them the “crème de la crème” of New York.

Being surrounded by the agents in public and then posting with them on social media left several people with opinions. The reaction was quite similar to when Kai Trump posted an Erewhon haul video starring the Secret Service.

Watching every single member of the Trump family go everywhere with 6 Secret Service Agents makes me sick. pic.twitter.com/GoXHY7NI0t — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) April 22, 2026

In Lara Trump’s video, she’s seen playing with dogs as she walks through the park. Social media users focused less on her comments and more on what they described as the family’s display of privilege.

One X user wrote, “Watching every single member of the Trump family go everywhere with 6 Secret Service agents makes me sick.” Another one added, “Are you forgetting that she’s an incredible music star? She’s the new Dolly Parton. She’ll soon be starring in the movie The Grifter’s Daughter-In-Law.” TBD if Alexis Wilkins will co-star (IYKYK).”

I hope Lara Trump is not stepping down from the RNC to pursue a singing career. pic.twitter.com/Zhc6HrM6C0 — Cryptid Politics (@CryptidPolitics) December 9, 2024

She is often mocked for her singing career. One user said they were thankful she was not singing. She also faced backlash for an interview with a military official during the Iran war.

Another user commented, “There has never been an administration that’s abused the Secret Service like Trump. His entire family, including extended relatives, every cabinet official.” Some users suggested the video may not have been filmed in one take, meaning agents may have had to accommodate multiple takes.

Someone agreed, “I don’t remember ever seeing a president’s GRANDKIDS having [Secret Service] protection. Honestly? I don’t even remember their adult kids having this. These people will find a way to grift EVERYTHING.”

Many MAGA supporters came to defend Trump in the comments. Some argued that, being from the Trump family, she needs Secret Service protection. One of them chimed in, “This is standard procedure for sitting presidents and their families. When the president leaves office, he keeps a small Secret Service detail, and his family loses theirs. Has been happening for decades this way.”