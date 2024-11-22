Lara Trump Just Launched a New Business That No One Saw Coming: "It's Made For The..."

Lara Trump, known for her ties to one of the most polarizing political families in modern history, has once again found herself in the spotlight. This time, it’s not about politics or ambition to enter the Senate, but not for an unexpected business endeavor—athleisure wear. On Instagram, Lara unveiled the LT Brand by Lara Trump Collection, which she described as more than just clothing. She remarked, "Isn’t just activewear—it’s a celebration of strength, resilience, and patriotism. Designed for women from all walks of life, it’s made for the achievers, the go-getters, and those striving to be their best every single day."

It never stops. Lara Trump is now selling her own line of athleisure wear. pic.twitter.com/zlGBw7gxwy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 20, 2024

While some supporters, like Donald Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, expressed excitement, writing, "Oh my gosh I’m so excited for this." social media users responded with unrestrained mockery. On Bluesky, one critic wrote, "Lara Trump is now selling her own line of athleisure wear. It never stops." Another user questioned, "What happened to being a senator from Florida?" To which another quipped, "She is a multitasker, apparently." One critic labeled the line as “Looney Lemon” Someone else mocked, "Top end prices, quality of Temu. Trump diapers next," as reported by Raw Story. Another netizen wrote, "Lara, the Dumbest Trump, has a new clothing line "to reflect my passions, beliefs and lifestyle." The outfits will be sewn by immigrant child laborers who'll then be deported or introduced to Matt Gaetz"

Lara Trump launched an athleisure line called the LT Brand, not to get confused with Trump’s athleisure brand, Delululemon. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Y2HAcAYB6o — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 21, 2024

Earlier this year, Lara was appointed RNC co-chair, a move that ignited allegations of nepotism. Critics pointed out that her appointment seemed tied more to her family name than her merit. This irony was not lost on commentators when Lara, during her podcast The Right View, emphasized the meritocracy in job opportunities. She boldly stated, "Do me a favor out there. Don't you ever give me a position or a title or anything of the sort, a job whatever it is, based on anything other than the fact that I deserve that spot, I'm the best candidate for that position, I'm the best person to do that job. I don't want it because it is totally insulting to people," as reported by Newsweek.

Lara Trump: “I’m here is to assure people who ever had any question as to how their money is being spent...Trust me, I’m the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump.” @AccountableGOP

pic.twitter.com/SDP3SlBuAl — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) June 13, 2024

A sentiment that nudged social media users to ridicule her appointment as RNC co-chair. The hypocrisy of her statements was highlighted when she criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing Democrats of pandering to minorities. Critics were quick to remind Lara of her in-laws, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, whose White House roles were widely seen as nepotistic. These comments, paired with her meteoric rise within the RNC, sparked debates about privilege versus merit in political circles.

Lara Trump attends the Fox News Channel's "Gutfeld!" Live on February 22, 2022, in Texas. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Omar Vega)

Adding to the comedic takedowns was New Yorker humorist Paul Rudnick, who frequently targets Lara with sharp wit. Rudnick has mocked her fashion choices and speculated on her Senate qualifications. He quipped, "Lara, the Dumbest Trump, wants to be the senator from Florida. Her qualifications: - Can juggle old body parts - Can hold a Rubik's cube - Answers when Trump calls her 'Laura' - Thought the directions on her Roomba were the Constitution - Dated a Roomba - Married a Roomba."