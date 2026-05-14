Lara Trump Faces Backlash Over China Trip as Social Media Revives Hunter Biden Comparisons

Lara Trump‘s recent visit to China with Donald Trump has sparked outrage among many. She disclosed she would be traveling as part of the presidential delegation. What caught critics’ attention was the alleged hypocrisy among the Republicans who bashed Hunter Biden’s visit to China when Joe Biden was the president.

They were quick to call out the alleged double standards, considering Lara Trump was joining her father-in-law in China while his wife, Melania Trump, had decided to skip the high-profile visit. The 43-year-old Fox News host joined Trump for the two-day summit to hold talks with Xi Jinping.

Lara Trump is also accompanied by her husband, Eric Trump, and several other MAGA administration officials on the trip. She was spotted with other Trump administration members like Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and Elon Musk for the two-day summit in China.

Why are Lara and Eric Trump on the administration’s trip to China? They’re not elected officials or part of the administration. What kind of self-dealing are they up to over there? pic.twitter.com/WLLKb9Qd0N — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) May 13, 2026

Many netizens also trolled Lara Trump’s outfit, as some people compared it to a kitchen tablecloth. One user commented, “What in the kitchen table top dress is Lara Trump wearing?” Lara was wearing a polka dot dress with a white base. She had some people who appreciated her choice of dress.

One X user commented, “Lara Trump stands out in the group photo in China. Pretty dress.” One user bashed the whole family and wrote, “The Trumps parade around with their billionaire pals with total disregard for the American people, our supposed president gave an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution.” One of them asked, “She’s not gonna sing, is she?” referring to her singing career.

One user asked, “Any reason why Eric and his wife, Lara Trump, flew to China on our dime? Yet, Hunter Biden was an issue for them. The party of hypocrisy shines again.”

Another one pointed out that Republicans were mad when Hunter went to China with Biden. One of them asked, “Where is the angst now as Eric/Lara, Musk, Cook, Schwarzman, Ortberg, Huang, Culp, Fink & others are traveling with Trump to China. Think they’re not going to cut deals for themselves while they’re there? They’re not there for the US!”

When Lara Trump arrived In China instead of Melania, the Chinese people asked:

"Wasn't Tiffany available?"

"Is Lara like the Temu Ivanka?"

"Is she coming here to buy new body parts?"

"Is this her First Communion?"

"Can't she just stay on the plane?" pic.twitter.com/eOwXUZF3na — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) May 13, 2026

The comparison between Hunter’s visit to China and that of then-Vice President Joe Biden did not stop, as people were baffled by the double standards. Hunter traveled to Beijing in 2013 and met Chinese business figures. On more than one occasion, Republicans raised this visit as an issue that Hunter was using his father’s political position.

Other netizens focused on Eric Trump claiming he could have used the opportunity to focus on business. Eric Trump is involved in businesses such as golf, hospitality, and cryptocurrency.