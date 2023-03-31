Lana Del Rey Gets Secretly Engaged to Artist-Manager Evan Winiker

Lana Del Rey has kept her high-profile relationship with Range Media Partners’ Evan Winiker successfully under the wraps for a few months now. However, Billboard recently stunned fans and the media with a congratulatory message to the couple. "Congratulations are in order for Lana Del Rey and Range Media Partners’ Evan Winiker, who are engaged," the iconic music site published on March 28.

While the beginning timeline of the relationship is uncertain, the two love birds have been spotted together on several occasions, including at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off in September and a dinner date at a restaurant in Pioneertown, California, earlier this month.

According to Billboard, Lana Del Rey and Evan Winker are now engaged!



Congratulations, Lana! 💐💌 pic.twitter.com/jGmUTDGP6K — Lana Del Rey Online (@LanaDReyOnline) March 29, 2023

W Magazine reports that Winiker is a talent manager and managing partner at Range Media Partners. He manages an elite list of clients including MAX, Daya and Disco Biscuits. A passionate musician himself, he previously played bass for the band Steel Train, which included Jack Antonoff, one of Del Rey’s frequent producers and collaborators. Most recently, Antonoff worked with the singer on Ocean Blvd.

Speaking exclusively to Variety, Winiker spoke about his goals as a manager at the time of first joining the media company in 2021. "As a manager, it's always my goal to surround my clients with the best teams in all areas. This ecosystem is truly that. It's an environment of forward-thinking people who look beyond the boundaries and walls that are categorically put in place, allowing them to open new doors and reach new peaks that we dream up."

Del Rey was previously linked to musician Jack Donoghue in May 2022, People reports. The dating rumors with the band member of Salem began swirling after Jack shared a since-deleted Instagram video of the pair at a monster truck race. In the video, Del Rey even referred to Donoghue as "babe." In May, the singer attended a family event and the photos taken at Donoghue's birthday party went viral. The low-key couple made things Instagram official in July 2022. Del Rey and Donoghue took photos in front of Chicago's Cook County Jail, which he captioned, "family visit." The photos have since been deleted.

When Del Rey received a special gift of flowers around this year's Valentine's Day, fans were quick to speculate that the sweet flowers were from Donoghue, as the bouquet was spotted on both of their Instagram Stories. "It's a love-hate thing," she captioned her story, though the Summertime Sadness singer didn't specify who and what her Story was about.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Monica Schipper

Del Rey did attend the Billboard Women in Music event earlier this month wearing a stunning diamond ring on her finger, but as of now, neither she nor Winiker has confirmed the engagement. The couple has chosen to remain silent about their recent development from the public eye, but it hasn't stopped fans from going in a tizzy over the possibility.