Lady Gaga Silenced Pregnancy Rumors With This Quirky Taylor Swift Reference

Lady Gaga is setting the record straight: there’s no baby on the way. The superstar addressed the swirling pregnancy rumors after pictures of her celebrating her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding in Maine began circulating online. In true Gaga fashion, she took to social media to shut down the speculation in a uniquely creative way. Sharing a close-up of her bleached eyebrows on TikTok, Gaga referenced Taylor Swift’s song Down Bad to convey her message. Over the video, bold white letters declared, "Not pregnant -- just down bad cryin at the gym register to vote at www.headcount.org." She captioned the clip, "Register to vote or check if you're registered EASILY at www.headcount.org."

As per People magazine, Gaga’s video, which quickly accumulated attention, wasn’t just about debunking rumors. It was also a call to action for her fans. The clip showed Gaga lip-syncing to an audio clip, saying, "I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me." Gaga also posted a clip on X(formerly Twitter) where she winked at the camera and reiterated her stance.

This isn’t the first time Gaga has been the center of similar speculation. In April, she ignited engagement rumors after being spotted with a large diamond ring on her left ring finger. Fans were quick to question whether she and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, were set to tie the knot. However, Gaga remained silent on the matter. She was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, and their relationship was confirmed in February 2017 but ended in February 2019. Before Carino, Gaga dated Taylor Kinney for almost four years and got engaged in February 2015, only to call things off a year later.

Despite the media scrutiny, Gaga has been focusing on her music. At the Los Angeles premiere of her HBO concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, in May, she announced that she has been working hard on her music. She remarked, "I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before. I love to break genre, and I love to explore music."

As per Today, throughout her career, Gaga has consistently used her platform to encourage civic engagement. In 2020, she shared her ballot on Instagram and wrote, "Ballot’s here! And it’s #VoteEarlyDay! Today’s the perfect day to join the 46 million people who have already cast their ballots in the 2020 election." She also had the honor of singing the national anthem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021, a moment she described as deeply meaningful. She tweeted, “Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning.” In a follow-up tweet, she added, “My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga.”