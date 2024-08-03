Lady Gaga Smoked Marijuana On Stage and Wanted Former President Barack Obama to Legalize the Drug

During her early career, Lady Gaga was involved in several scandals. Perhaps the most well-known was her unruly behavior in 2012 when she was part of the Born This Way Ball tour and performing at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome. During a break, the Bad Romance hitmaker surprised her fans by lighting a big joint and taking a drag. She also thanked the "wondrous" drug and told them that she now smokes marijuana instead of drinking. According to the Daily Mail, she continued by saying that using cannabis has enabled her to take a more "spiritual" approach to writing music."I want you to know it has totally changed my life and I’ve really cut down on drinking," Gaga said. "It has been a totally spiritual experience for me with my music. It’s like saying everybody needs to take a breath and it’s going to be OK."

As per EOnline, in the throwback viral video, the Poker Face songstress can be seen asking her fans, "You guys having fun?". Then she takes out a cigarette, but tosses it aside for the spliff that materializes out of thin air from the crowd."Is it real?" she exclaims as she takes a whiff. "Oh, it's real. F--kin A." After a few puffs, Gaga tosses the joint back. During her performance, Gaga also joked about discussing legalizing marijuana in the US with former President Barack Obama.

So i was weed for halloween. BEST COSTUME EVER ITS SO FUN. Princess High the Cannabis Queen. Photos of party on http://t.co/wMbmHlK4 shortly — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2012

According to the Judas singer, she tested "borderline positive" for lupus in 2010 and confessed to using the drug for medical purposes. She also acknowledged experimenting with hard drugs in the past and clarified that she currently uses weed on occasion.

Lady Gaga smoking weed dressed as weed. pic.twitter.com/WNp6I9m9AI — LTLG👹 (@Longtimeladygag) May 18, 2019

In 2011 while appearing on the popular talk show The View, Gaga admitted to being part of the 'green club'. "I am a little bit part of the green club," she said. Gaga also recalled giving up on hard drugs after her father warned her of the consequences. She said: "My dad was like, “I know what you're doing, and just so you know, I did it and I lost every friend and everything that I ever had while I did it.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Patrick Smith

She continued, "He shared with me his life story and his struggle, so that was what ultimately changed my life. Honestly, it was the best thing that happened. I never went back." She also advised her fans saying, "There's a way to be recreational and be young and rebellious and have a good time and not hurt yourself." "I was smoking 15 joints a day. No tobacco. A day," Gaga told British magazine Attitude in 2013. "It was a habit that eventually occurred when the pain got so bad with the hip," she said. "I was just numbing, numbing, numbing myself and then sleeping it off and then getting on stage, killing it in pain, then getting off and smoking, smoking, smoking, not knowing what the pain was."

As reported by Reuters, she admitted that her artist friend Marina Abramovic, made her quit the habit. "It wasn't until I was with Marina and she said, 'Okay you're coming to my house, No television, no computer, no marijuana, no nothing, no food. For three days, art only. You eat only art," Lady Gaga said. "I cold-turkeyed. For weeks and weeks, I didn't smoke at all. And now I smoke a little bit at night, just you know, for fun - but not to cope. That's the difference. Marina was the only person who could get me to do that and it was not intended to be rehab."