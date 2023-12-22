Filters have revolutionized the world of photography since it first began years ago! They can alter a simple picture to that clicked by a professional or turn you into a green alien sometimes! Regardless, filters are a fun tool to experiment with, and even celebs are getting in on the trend lately. The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner recently thrilled her fandom with a shocking filter of one of the biggest names in the music industry, and fans are so here for it!

According to The Daily Mail UK reports the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to TikTok to share a video of her trying on a Justin Bieber filter. Yup, you read that right! She appeared to be in the middle of a hair and makeup session and decided to get creative while at it. The reality star was in a plush black robe and had her iconic long well-manicured nails but had Bieber’s face on her, baffling her fans in a new avatar! The mother of two vibed to one of Bieber’s most famous songs that propelled him further in his career as a singer, Love Me. She was seen vibing to the music, occasionally lip-syncing to the beat.

It appears that Jenner was beyond elated with how the video turned out and captioned her video by expressing her thoughts, “This makes me so happy,” she wrote. Seems like even her followers on the platform were bursting with positive affirmations as they took to the comment section of the TikTok video.

Hailey em comentário no vídeo do TikTok da Kylie Jenner com o filtro do Justin Bieber: “Estou gritando!”. 😂 pic.twitter.com/aG4yvXocL7 — Portal Baldwin (@portalbaldwin) December 19, 2023

One person said, “I live for this Kylie” Another added in hopefulness, “I hope he [Bieber] saw this!” A third one remarked on how realistic the filter looked and noted almost mistaking Jenner for the Peaches singer, “I actually thought you were Justin Bieber Lol.” Another fan added: “Justin wut you doing here?” A final one said, “Kylie in her Bieber era.”

While a plethora of fans were going gaga over this video, it didn’t take long for Bieber’s wife, Hailey, to take to the comment section either. She remarked, “I’m screaming!” This caused another string of reactions from fans who were awestruck with Hailey’s comment on the now-viral video.

A fan adds in exasperation, “NAH KYLIE AS JUSTIN AND HAILEY COMMENTING AHHH.” Another just said, “Hailey Bieber.” Likewise, numerous die-hard fans loved the fact that Hailey chimed in her support. However, while Bieber himself hasn’t commented, his wife’s response perhaps insinuates he already has.

The official account of TikTok also claimed that the Sorry singer had viewed Jenner’s hilarious impersonation of him. The account alleged, “I just know he saw this.” This response further cements the hype from fans who are still eagerly waiting for his official response to this. Will Bieber respond with a filter of Jenner? Or will he also comment like his wife did?

