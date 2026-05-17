Kylie Jenner Reveals the Scary Pregnancy Symptom That Left Her Unable to Walk

Kylie Jenner is known for her bold outfits and makeup. The beauty mogul often shares a glimpse of a perfectly curated life with her Instagram family. Jenner’s recent confessions revealed the physical challenges she faced after her pregnancies. They painted a very different picture of her struggles with motherhood. Her body responded differently each time she was pregnant. She also faced the same hormonal changes as any other woman during pregnancy.

According to PEOPLE, she spoke on the May 13 episode of the Therapuss podcast with Jake Shane. She said her second pregnancy with son Aire Webster was much harder than her first with daughter Stormi. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares two children with former partner rapper Travis Scott. She gave birth to their daughter, Stormi, on Feb. 1, 2018.

Jenner revealed she struggled with severe back pain and sciatica at 12 weeks pregnant. She could not leave bed due to the intense pain that came in intervals.

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“I had crazy sciatica pain and crazy lower back pain,” Jenner added. She also shared that her private area was reacting to the pregnancy changes. This left her feeling dazed and weak.

“Lots of things were happening with my v*gina,” she continued. “I was three centimeters dilated for like a month and a half, two months, the baby was falling out,” she said. Her doctor told her to stay in bed.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s hopes of a smooth pregnancy with her second child went in vain. She felt in great shape and wanted to stay fit and active throughout.

“I really wanted to work out,” she said before discussing weight gain during pregnancy. She shared she gained around 40 pounds with Stormi and about 65 pounds with Aire. Furthermore, Kylie Jenner said her nausea during the second pregnancy was much worse. The social media star said she constantly needed to eat to avoid feeling sick. This led to intense cravings for comfort foods. “I ate a pint of ice cream every night,” she recalled. “Just lots of carbs. Bagels,” she added.

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According to Teen Vogue, Jenner is a known foodie who loves Mexican food, sushi, and fried chicken. She enjoys cooking for friends and family, who describe her as an “amazing cook.” However, she said she felt physically limited and uncomfortable throughout the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Jenner opened up about her state of mind after giving birth to Stormi Webster. She spoke in an earlier interview with Elle. She explained that raising children made it hard to recognize her own style. She also struggled to accept her body changes.

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“It took me a year to feel like myself again. At 27, I feel more confident and more like myself than ever,” she added as she worked toward losing the postpartum weight and dealt with the stretch marks.

The social media star said she spent her 20s raising children and discovering her identity. Along the way, she felt she had lost her spark. She struggled to balance her personal and professional life. She accepted feeling nervous about her first pregnancy and start her journey as a teen mom.

Kylie Jenner credited her close friends and family for helping her recover. She said she had been running on “autopilot mode” during that life- altering phase.