Kylie Jenner Is Selling Her Used $17K Hermes Bag on Kardashian Kloset

Kardashian Kloset and the Kardashian-Jenner family were also in the news recently for being called out by animal-rights organization PETA for selling animal fur and exotic-skin accessories in their second-hand store. Now, reports by media outlets like The Sun reveal that Kylie Jenner is selling her used $17K Hermes Bag on the Kardashian Kloset website after being accused of showing off her wealth.

Image Credit:Kardashian Kloset

The extravagant wallet is being sold on the Kardashian Kloset to anyone interested in buying. The website is an exclusive hub for all things Kardashian and features everything from bags, shoes and clothes that have been personally bought and used by Kardashian women at an authentic and reasonable price. If it's on the website, it's been in the closet of at least one or two Kardashians. The black alligator skin wallet is a rare and limited edition Hermes bag which has the brand's signature buckle. Though the piece has a slight discoloration under the front flap of the wallet, it is a show-stopping piece, and it's a fun and functional bag that the beauty mogul is parting ways with, after being accused of showing off her spoils.

Image source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

The heat started a while back when the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted an image of herself in front of her walk-in closet that featured a collection of shoes and bags galore of every category - boots, heels, sneakers - you name it and she definitely had it. In the post, Jenner sported a classic white crop top and a skirt; for her make up she went with winged eyeliner and classic nude lipstick, and she paired the outfit with minimalistic jewelry. This earned Jenner a lot of backlash for her lack of 'humility' in her posts as some of her comments mention.

Image Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

Jenner's extravagant limousine ride with her close friend also went viral after the duo posed for pictures for an 'after-party' according to the caption. Jenner wore a pinstripe ensemble that had off-shoulder sleeves and a slit from below her knees. She accessorized it with a pair of sunglasses while her hair was in a classic 90s up-do. Her friend wore a similar sleeveless black dress that had a slit on the side of her dress.

"Things will gradually go downhill for the Kardashians...no one wants to see the exaggerated and important anymore! look who I am, what I have... People are starting to realize it and go in a different direction! People want more authenticity and down-to-earthness!" a fan responded to Jenner's post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominik Bindl

Kylie Jenner, who has been named the "World's Youngest Billionaire" in the year 2020 with a net worth of $900 million, has often received heavy backlash and become a hot topic of controversy. According to Forbes, Jenner's net worth plummeted to $600 million and decreased in revenue over the years. After re-calculations with her total net worth, taking into account her properties, business revenue, assets, and more, it was revealed that she is not a billionaire, and hence, her status as a billionaire was revoked from the Forbes list of Billionaires Under 25.