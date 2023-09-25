Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kept a low profile in the months since rumors surfaced linking them together, but evidence in the form of cryptic disses from Jenner's ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, and numerous photos of them kissing and cuddling have slowly but surely brought their romance to the spotlight. Besides, recent reports that the Kylie Cosmetics creator and Oscar-nominated actor are dating have made the unlikely couple an internet obsession.

A source recently revealed to ET that Kylie feels 'confident and secure' in the relationship and that 'she can be herself with him.' The source further added, "Timothée is also a family man and they relate to each other about that. Kylie’s friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy."

Specifically, TMZ broadcast a video in which photographers questioned Chalamet about Jenner. He didn't respond to their inquiries with words but smiled. Earlier this month, another source told People that the duo's relationship is 'fun and complicated.' The insider shared, "They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy. He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids. He is charming, very loving, and protective of Kylie; she likes that he is a private guy." However, Jenner and Chalamet have never publicly acknowledged their relationship despite their PDA during Fashion Week, Beyoncé's performance, and the US Open this month.

KYLIE JENNER'S LOCK SCREEN IS WITH TIMOTHEE CHALAMET 😍 pic.twitter.com/AXubpb4Mub — ⛈️ (@kylieangel777) September 21, 2023

The anonymous suggestions about the probable union erupted during the first week of April on the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, including speculations that the two would be attending Coachella 2023 together. TMZ also published photographs on April 13 showing Jenner's black Range Rover in the driveway of Timothée Chalamet's Beverly Hills mansion. Page Six claimed that Jenner and Chalamet had been seen on a 'secret date' at a trendy taco restaurant in Los Angeles. Supposedly, Jenner's driver picked up Chalamet and drove him to the restaurant, where the two of them ate tacos in the back of her SUV.

If you told me a week ago that I would’ve seen Timothée and Kylie during MFW, I would’ve laughed at you. But ehi, here we are😮‍💨 — stef 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@zeffirelliii) September 23, 2023

As per reports, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were 'for real' dating shortly after the first weekend of Coachella. A source told ET at the time that the pair is 'keeping things casual,' thereby confirming the rumors that had been circulating. In July, with the release of his fourth studio album Utopia, Jenner's ex-boyfriend Travis Scott may also have commented on her current relationship through the seventh track, Meltdown, which features Drake. Interestingly, the character of Willy Wonka, whom Chalamet will play in a film later this year, is mentioned in the song.

kylie needs to do a timothée bf photo dump right now this is not a joke — paige (@laurieslaurence) September 21, 2023

A source also told US Weekly that "Kylie thinks Timothée is really sweet and she does see potential. Kylie knows she and Travis will always be in each other’s lives, and they have an amazing co-parenting relationship. Part of her dating Timothée is in hopes of moving on from Travis, but that hasn’t happened yet. There’s always a possibility of reconciling with Travis at some point."

