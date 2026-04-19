News

Kristi Noem And Bryon Noem Face Fresh Scrutiny Over $3.35M Debt

Published on: April 19, 2026 at 8:03 AM ET

Kristi Noem stated she is devastated following the reports on her husband.

Arpita Samaddar
Written By Arpita Samaddar
News Writer
Kristi Noem, Bryon Noem,
Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem are reportedly in debt (Image Credit: Instagram @kristinoem)

Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, are once again in controversy over their massive debts. A Daily Mail report stated that the couple has taken out loans worth $2.6 million since 2020. 

Kristi’s 2025 financial disclosure shows that they accumulated at least $3.35 million in total debt over the past five years. However, despite their financial situation, Bryon was reportedly spending heavily online for his extramarital activities, according to The List. 

According to reports, he paid Nicole Raccagno, a performer he found on OnlyFans in 2020, about $1,500 per month. The payments, for chats and videos, totaled more than $30,000. He also reportedly paid for her bre–t surgery and body modification treatments. 

He had similar arrangements with two other women. 

Last month, The Daily Mail reported that it had obtained hundreds of messages exchanged between Bryon and three women connected to the “bimbofication” fetish scene.

According to The New York Post, a leaked image also shows Bryon wearing a skin-colored crop top featuring exaggerated fake bre–ts. Bryon’s face is clearly visible in the photo. 

Former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos told The Daily Mail that “damaging information like this can be a tantalizing lead for a hostile intelligence service.” 

He added, “They approach the person and say, if you work with us we won’t expose this, and if you don’t, we will. That’s espionage 101.”

Kristi had issued a statement following this incident, saying she was “devastated,” adding, “The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time.” 

On The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn Kelly revealed that Bryon tried to get help for his interests. She said he texted a woman he had discussed ‘large br–sts’ with, writing, “I’m entering a therapy program. Much needed and much overdue. 40 days.”

The program, as reported by The List, was at an organization called “Pure Desire Ministries.” 

Their website states, “Experience healing and freedom through a program that is biblically based and clinically informed. Pure Desire offers Christian counseling for p–nography use, compulsive sexual behavior, betrayal trauma, intimacy disorders, and relationship issues centered around mismanaged se*ual behavior.”

However, Bryon reportedly never attended the program and told Raccagno he wanted to marry her. Reportedly, this happened just days after Kristi was let go from Homeland Security. 

There are also reports alleging that Kristi is involved with Corey Lewandowski, who served as an unpaid adviser to her while she was at DHS. 

Sources told The New York Post that Lewandowski was working behind the scenes to manage the fallout from the leaked photos of Kristi’s husband.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *