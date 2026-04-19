Kristi Noem And Bryon Noem Face Fresh Scrutiny Over $3.35M Debt

Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, are once again in controversy over their massive debts. A Daily Mail report stated that the couple has taken out loans worth $2.6 million since 2020.

Kristi’s 2025 financial disclosure shows that they accumulated at least $3.35 million in total debt over the past five years. However, despite their financial situation, Bryon was reportedly spending heavily online for his extramarital activities, according to The List.

According to reports, he paid Nicole Raccagno, a performer he found on OnlyFans in 2020, about $1,500 per month. The payments, for chats and videos, totaled more than $30,000. He also reportedly paid for her bre–t surgery and body modification treatments.

BREAKING NEWS: Astonishing audio of Kristi Noem being humiliated by husband Bryon: His desire to gender transition and chosen girl name… damaging ICE messages… and worst insult imaginable for a wife — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 10, 2026

He had similar arrangements with two other women.

Last month, The Daily Mail reported that it had obtained hundreds of messages exchanged between Bryon and three women connected to the “bimbofication” fetish scene.

According to The New York Post, a leaked image also shows Bryon wearing a skin-colored crop top featuring exaggerated fake bre–ts. Bryon’s face is clearly visible in the photo.

Former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos told The Daily Mail that “damaging information like this can be a tantalizing lead for a hostile intelligence service.”

He added, “They approach the person and say, if you work with us we won’t expose this, and if you don’t, we will. That’s espionage 101.”

Kristi had issued a statement following this incident, saying she was “devastated,” adding, “The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time.”

On The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn Kelly revealed that Bryon tried to get help for his interests. She said he texted a woman he had discussed ‘large br–sts’ with, writing, “I’m entering a therapy program. Much needed and much overdue. 40 days.”

The program, as reported by The List, was at an organization called “Pure Desire Ministries.”

Their website states, “Experience healing and freedom through a program that is biblically based and clinically informed. Pure Desire offers Christian counseling for p–nography use, compulsive sexual behavior, betrayal trauma, intimacy disorders, and relationship issues centered around mismanaged se*ual behavior.”

“You can’t be somebody at this high level of government and not realize your husband is up to this…”@DM_Maureen_ on Bryon Noem’s “bimbofication” and what Kristi Noem really may have known. Watch below, and subscribe:https://t.co/Y12z2uKGMb pic.twitter.com/YMvaVGliWr — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) April 3, 2026

However, Bryon reportedly never attended the program and told Raccagno he wanted to marry her. Reportedly, this happened just days after Kristi was let go from Homeland Security.

There are also reports alleging that Kristi is involved with Corey Lewandowski, who served as an unpaid adviser to her while she was at DHS.

Sources told The New York Post that Lewandowski was working behind the scenes to manage the fallout from the leaked photos of Kristi’s husband.