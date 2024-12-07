Kris Jenner Wants to Bring Back One Familiar Face on ‘The Kardashians’— Even if It Hurts Daughter Kylie

Momager Kris Jenner is allegedly busy at work trying to figure out a way to jolt up the declining ratings of their revamped reality series, Hulu’s The Kardashians. One of her plans, however, is likely to upset her youngest, Kylie Jenner. Kris reportedly wants to have Kylie's superstar ex, Travis Scott return to the show. Kylie and Scott split up in 2019 after welcoming their children, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

While Kylie seems to have moved on with Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, matriarch Kris is eyeing the FE!N rapper for the number of controversies he has lately been engulfed in. While chances of Chalamet featuring on The Kardashians are scarce as it could hurt his reputation in Hollywood, Kylie’s ex could serve as Kris’ big rating boost; however, not without costing Kris' relationship with the Kylie Cosmetics founder. “Kris doesn’t seem to care it will stress out Kylie or cause drama in her relationship with Timothée,” an insider dished to Life & Style magazine.

Following his split with Kylie, Scott’s life has been on a downward spiral. The fatalities caused at the 2021 Astroworld Festival that claimed 10 lives due to a crowd stampede, the ensuing controversies, and $10 billion worth of lawsuits, hurt Scott’s music career significantly, as per Collider. He also got into trouble in a Paris hotel and allegedly trespassed a Miami marina. He was later let go free of charges.

A source briefed on the situation argued that momager Kris is trying to hit two birds with one stone as Scott's headline-making scandals could do good to their reality show. “Kris justifies it by saying bringing him back into the fold will be helpful because he is clearly struggling— but everyone knows she is chasing ratings,” they told the outlet. However, it is important to remember that Scott during his time on the series, rarely faced the camera and was often captured in transit or the background.

Kylie and the Cactus Jack Records founder, have maintained a healthy co-parenting arrangement considering their complex family dynamics. Kris’ interference could tamper this neutral arrangement, giving way to drama, which is what the matriarch is probably hoping for. Kris is known for her calculated actions that personally benefit the Kardashian-Jenners. The original, E! Network’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians reigned charts but their Hulu vertical has failed to catch up to the same success. Hulu reportedly closed the deal for The Kardashians at about $150 million. Hence, Kris is stressed about the turnout; the failure of which could see the reality series phasing out of the platform. As per critics, the relatability of the Kardashian-Jenner family with the audience has decreased over time in light of their billionaire lifestyles.