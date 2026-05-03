Kris Jenner Speaks Out After Reports She ‘Hates’ Her $100K Facelift

Entertainment mogul and socialite Kris Jenner needs no introduction to pop culture fans.

The San Diego native addressed recent online speculation about her appearance, firmly denying reports that she is dissatisfied with her $100,000 facelift. The procedure targets skin sagging, reduces dullness, and removes fat near the neck and face.

The 70-year-old momager, who rose to fame after Keeping Up with the Kardashians became a household name, has six children from two marriages.

From her first marriage to lawyer Robert Kardashian, she has four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian Jr. From her second marriage to television personality and retired Olympic medalist Bruce Jenner, who later transitioned and is now known as Caitlyn Jenner, she has two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Over the years, the Kar-Jenner family has established their own identities in Hollywood, from iconic Met Gala looks to steamy dating rumors and surgery speculation. Love them or tolerate them, they never go out of style.

While many celebrities publicly deny going under the knife to achieve snatched jawlines and fuller cheeks, Kris Jenner has been open and candid about her facelift.

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This cosmetic procedure reduces cheek fullness to create more defined cheekbones that stand out in high-profile photoshoots. It also gives a youthful appeal and is linked to elegance.

According to Weniger Plastic Surgery, Kris Jenner made a striking appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in June 2025 with her daughters, where it was not her outfit but her enhanced face that caught everyone’s attention. Jenner’s new look received an unusually positive reaction, with even critics acknowledging the overall look.

Although this was not her first facelift and possibly included multiple neck lifts, some have claimed Kris Jenner is unhappy with her procedure and regrets it.

According to The Cut, the Kardashian matriarch addressed the speculation during an appearance on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast titled Khloé in Wonder Land, where she said that rumors about her being upset with her appearance are completely false.

“The headline right now is that I hate my face-lift and I’m furious at my doctor, Steven Levine, which couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s a flat-out lie. I love my facelift. I adore my doctor, I’m obsessed with him.” Jenner said.

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RadarOnline was the first media outlet to claim that the socialite was allegedly furious with the surgery despite spending somewhere between $100,000 and 300,000.

The same report claimed that Kris Jenner’s procedure was called a deep-plane facelift performed by Dr. Steven Levine, which she opted for to look more youthful and fresh.

Moreover, Kris Jenner praised Dr. Levine, describing him as “one of the most talented, amazing men I’ve ever met” and “the nicest man in the world with the biggest heart.”

She firmly supported Levine and further revealed that the goal for them was to achieve a striking lift and a sharp jawline, and she is relieved that the look was a success.

Furthermore, Kris Jenner said she ideally would not have addressed the rumors publicly, but since they involved her doctor, she felt they were “really hurting someone else.”

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Consequently, the report also compared the entrepreneur’s appearance to other celebrities, including Denise Richards and Lori Loughlin, after which they said that they looked better than her.

“Kris is mad as hell that Denise Richards and Lori Loughlin both look so good, and she feels hers is already fading in comparison,” a source, according to the reports, said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Vogue Arabia, Kris Jenner admitted that she wanted to refresh her look after the last facelift she got was 15 years ago.

In the same interview, she urged women to embrace aging and claimed that “just because you are aging does not mean you should give up on yourself.”

Even though facelifts and buccal fat removal are common cosmetic procedures, it is important to research before undergoing them. If not done correctly or by an experienced surgeon, it can make the face look odd and asymmetrical.