Kris Jenner Seems Almost Unrecognizable With Her New Hairdo In Latest Photos: "She Looks So..."

Kris Jenner, a mother to six children and 14 grandchildren, has not let the years overpower her countenance. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch debuted her new look on Thanksgiving, leaving her fans enamored. Kris leveled up with a chic bob and blunt bangs while letting go of her usual pixie hairdo.

This week, the 69-year-old reality star offered glimpses of her Thanksgiving celebrations on Instagram. She posed alongside Khloe Kardashian, 40, and her two children, True, 6, and Tatum, 2, with Christmas decorations in the backdrop. Besides her new hairstyle, the ‘momager’ sported coordinated leopard-print outfits with her daughter. Her attire was one of the latest items from the SKIMS x Dolce Gabbana collection, which included a bodysuit, matching silk robe, and loose-fitting pants, per Hello Magazine. Fans were ecstatic about the Jenner Communications founder’s style update as many hyped her up under the post. “OMG!!!!! Kris, I love your hair like this!” one internet user wrote while another highlighted that the matriarch looked “fantastic.” A third comment noted, “Kris Jenner looks so young.”

Khloe donned a similar bodysuit with a darker robe, while her daughter looked adorable in a leopard-printed dress. Little Tatum also posed with the ladies wearing a patterned jacket paired with a white shirt. “Thankful. I hope everyone had a beautiful Thanksgiving! @disney #moana2,” Kris wrote in the post’s caption. It seemed the family celebrated the day by watching the newly released animated film, Moana 2.

However, Kris is conscious of her health choices and recently told People, “You realize how lucky you are to be healthy and overcome some of these things that happen health-wise.” For Thanksgiving week, she partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities to support families of sick children and felt grateful for her family’s well-being too.

The Kardashians star had quite a health battle as she previously underwent hip replacement surgery followed by a hysterectomy, portrayed in Season 5 of the Hulu show. This was after the doctors discovered a cyst and a tumor in her ovary, per TODAY. "I'm done with my surgery and I feel great. I feel good. I'm a bit swollen. I'm a bit sore, but good," Kris revealed in a confessional for the show. However, the socialite is not new to doctor visitations. Kris has quite the experience with cosmetic surgeries, including facelifts, breast implants, fillers, and botox. Despite the stigma around aesthetic treatments, Kris has been transparent with her history of surgeries. “I had a boob job in the '80s after four kids because gravity took over,” she recalled, in addition to getting a pinnacle facelift in 2011 that fixes sagging skin and rejuvenates the appearance.