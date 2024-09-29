Kris Jenner 'Petrified' TV Empire Could Come Crashing Down Because of Something She Can't Control

Kris Jenner built The Kardashians empire with her blood, sweat, and tears. The family's reality TV show has dominated the screens for slightly over 15 years. However, the 'momager' is now afraid the popularity could decline due to the new and emerging streaming content. Radar Online revealed that although the show was recently greenlit for another 20 episodes, it might be the end of its TV reign.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

An industry insider claimed the show is likely to be axed in the near future and it is giving nightmares to Jenner of losing fame, name, and of course, hefty financial gains. "Kris wants the show to go on forever, but the economic realities of the streaming world are creeping up on her," a source said. "Everything from marketing budgets to episode counts is getting tighter so streaming services can continue making a profit."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

The source also noted that while the 68-year-old is losing her sleep over the potential loss of her golden goose, her daughters, however, aren't worried as much since they have already expanded their empires away from the show. "When it does happen, it will enable them to concentrate on other things," added the insider. "There's definitely a feeling they've squeezed the lemon long enough."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Since the show first premiered in 2007 on E!, it has been ruling the TV screens and even transitioned to Hulu. The famous family bared it all, starting from their personal lives, relationships, feuds between the sisters, and of course, the controversies for the show. Naturally, the spicy plots have all contributed to The Kardashians' escalating TRP and it quadrupled their fame and fortune.

During the show, the Kardashian sisters successfully pivoted to their respective business ventures. Eldest Kourtney Kardashian converted her blog into a health and wellness brand called POOSH in 2012 and later launched a supplement gummy line, Lemme. The second in line, Kim Kardashian, conquered the market with her $4 billion shapewear line SKIMS, then venturing into beauty with KKW Beauty. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian co-founded the 'inclusive' denim brand called Good American in 2016.

Additionally, their half-sister, Kylie Jenner, shook the beauty world in 2015, launching her signature lip kits under her brand Kylie Cosmetics. By November 2019, the cosmetics brand is worth approximately $1.2 billion. Since then, she surprised her fans with a plethora of other brands, venturing into beverage to clothing, including Kylie Baby and Kylie Swim. Supermodel Kendall Jenner secured lucrative modeling deals with luxury brands but also launched her own alcohol brand, 818 Tequila, in 2021.

Kris, the mastermind behind The Kardashians, once shared with Forbes how she single-handedly built the billion-dollar empire. "I'm the one who can help them [her kids] identify what it is that they want to do, help them create a business, build an infrastructure, and help them focus," saying she was the force behind her daughter's flourishing businesses. Ryan Seacrest, the show's producer, also called Jenner 'an unstoppable force' who "led her family to succeed in creating an empire bigger than anything we could have ever imagined when we came up with the show’s concept 15 years ago."