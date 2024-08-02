Kris Jenner Allegedly Planned For Her Daughters to Get Pregnant Around the Same Time

On the 10th anniversary of the hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, rumors buzzed that three members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were pregnant. The news was later proven true when sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner announced their pregnancies. According to the tabloid site, Blind Gossip, this was no coincidence but rather a meticulously orchestrated plan by the family matriarch, Kris Jenner. The outlet asserted that it was a strategy employed in pursuit of ratings— "a new storyline" — and deemed the family a "completely manufactured business enterprise” instead.

As per Vox, at that time, Kim and her then-husband rapper, Kanye West, welcomed their third child, Chicago West, via surrogacy. Meanwhile, the youngest sister, Kylie, was expecting a first child (Stormi Webster) with singer, Travis Scott, and Khloé was pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby (True Thompson). The sisters cleverly waited to announce their pregnancies until the new season of the show which premiered in October 2017. This tactic of withholding juicy details until they can be addressed on the show has become a hallmark of the Kardashian brand to ensure high ratings that sustain their media empire.

As per People magazine, Kris, having managed her six superstar kids’ career for over a decade, knows how to dodge tough questions and keep the narrative controlled. At the same time, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she expertly avoided confirming her daughter’s pregnancies, despite DeGeneres’ playful prodding. She asked, “You mean like mentioning [Kourtney and Kendall] are pregnant? Alright, they’re not. But you have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them.” Kris dodged the question carefully and remarked, “Oh here, I can feel where this is going. She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies…”

'Momager' Kris is said to be the mastermind behind the success of the show and reportedly has consistently said no to retirement. In an interview, she exclaimed, “I don’t see myself retiring. Being busy and working hard is instrumental in a long, healthy life. I really believe that. I think you have to take care of yourself and treat yourself well and have treats along the way and vacations and this and that. But I think that working really hard for a long time is important. It’s important for your mind, body, and spirit.”

She further added, “I’m always Mom first…I love my kids more than anything, and it gives me such joy to see that they are following the path they love...And they are all really smart kids with amazing work ethics. That makes my job heaven because I don’t have to babysit anybody. They are telling me, ‘Let’s do more. Faster. Bigger.’”