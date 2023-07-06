Kris Jenner, 67, Has No Plans To Retire and Wants to Defy Age Just Like Her Own Mom

Kris Jenner is here to stay. The mother of the Kardashian clan is not considering "retirement" as an option and wants to continue working for as long as she can. Mama Jenner is defying age odds by being proactive about her health and wellness, following in the footsteps of her own mom, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, reported PEOPLE.

Image Source: Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 67-year-old shared her proactiveness about her health and how she wishes to "live longer." She also said that she wants to live "life to the fullest," exactly how her 88-year-old mother has set an example. Kris explained on the show, "My birthday's coming up, and every time I have a birthday, I start focusing on my health, and I start thinking about what I need to do to take care of myself and be the best that I can possibly be."

The businesswoman is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring her health is at its best. Most people spend their birthdays partying and celebrating; however, Kris preferred to undergo a comprehensive Prenuvo MRI body scan that examines all internal organs and tissues for her birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

She added in a confessional, "Getting this scan is very important because it tells me if there's anything going on on the inside that I should be worried about." The scan required Mama Jenner to lie flat in a confined apparatus for about an hour.

A producer asked, "Do 55 minutes alone sound like heaven?" Kris got excited and quipped, "Yeah, 55 minutes alone is a dream come true. I don't think I've had 55 minutes alone since 1978." The American media personality then entered the MRI scan machine, and she shared another confession. "I plan on lasting a really long time. I need a lot of energy because I have this crazy life. Six kids, 12 grandchildren, and lots of other people in my life that need my energy, my attention. I wanna be able to do the things I want to do."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

For Kris, her mom is her ultimate inspiration. "I cannot tell you how proactive I am in my health care. My mother worked until she was 82. That's such a great example for me of someone who lived her life to the fullest, and I really emulate that life that she's had."

About her "retirement," she put everyone's curiosities to rest beforehand. "To have something that keeps you going, I think, that you live longer. Retirement is not a word I will ever use." By the end of the episode, Kris returned to the doctor's office.

She joked, "If the body falls apart, the brain needs to stay," before the doctor told her the scan results. She received the best birthday gift as the doctor told her, "Your brain here looks perfect." The doctor then went through her body scans and quipped, "You're incredibly healthy. Knowing your age, I'd [kind of] put you well into the 40s is where your body fits."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Kris exclaimed, "That's amazing. I am literally 40 years old — physically. To hear that I'm young on the inside is so happy." She added, "Can't wait to tell my kids I'm their same age."

