Kourtney Kardashian's $185K Range Rover's Shattered Sunroof Leaves Fans Worried

Kourtney Kardashian's recent Instagram Story featuring her $185,000 Range Rover's shattered sunroof has left many of her fans concerned. The photo shows a gaping hole in the sunroof, with the sky and a palm tree visible through the break. Kourtney's caption read "No thank you," leaving many wondering how the damage was sustained.

Despite the car troubles, Kourtney seems to be in good spirits. She recently posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram, captioning the post as "Dear Summer." The posts featured sunsets, her children, and her stepdaughter, as well as a family photo with her husband, musician Travis Barker.

The mother of three then posted a picture of the inside of the car, as well as the rearview mirror and the windshield, captioning it: "Interesting morning..." While it is unknown whether the car was damaged, it has caused great surprise among fans. Many of Kourtney's recent posts have not been met with positivity. A photo of her in a black leather corset received mixed reviews, with some fans accusing her of being inauthentic and too sexual. One fan commented, "She's changed so much like a completely different person. Everything's so sexual with her now," as per Mirror.

Another fan added, "It just doesn't feel authentic to me. I miss classy-Kourtney," while a third said, "People pretend to be someone [they're] not because of relationships." Some fans even went as far as to blame Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, for her change in behavior, with one writing, "U have changed so much since you’re with your husband."

However, not all of Kourtney's fans felt this way. Many jumped to her defense, with one saying, "I’m truly loving this era," and another adding, "Yall some haters kourtney look good." Despite the mixed reviews, Kourtney continues to post on social media, sharing glimpses into her life with her fans.

Kourtney's recent comments about loyalty have also raised eyebrows. In a promo for the next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney can be heard saying, "There’s no sense of loyalty." While it's unclear whom she was addressing, her mother, Kris Jenner, can be seen nodding her head with a sour expression on her face. The clip has left fans wondering if there is a family dispute going on behind the scenes, as per Techno Trenz.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Despite any drama that may be going on, Kourtney continues to focus on her businesses. She is the founder of the lifestyle website Poosh, which offers tips and advice on everything from health and wellness to fashion and beauty. In addition to her entrepreneurial ventures, Kourtney is also a busy mother of three. She shares custody of her children with her ex-partner, Scott Disick.

With all of her responsibilities, it's no wonder Kourtney's fans are concerned about her car troubles. While the cause of the damage remains unknown, it's clear that Kourtney is taking it all in stride. Her recent social media posts show that she is focused on enjoying life with her family and pursuing her passions.