Kourtney Kardashian Says No to Dietary Restrictions, Indulges Her Pregnancy Cravings Instead

Kourtney Kardashian, known for her clean eating and gluten-free lifestyle, has been giving in to her pregnancy cravings, even if they don't align with her usual dietary restrictions. The pregnant reality TV star, 44, decided to indulge herself at her recent sex reveal party, as reported on her lifestyle website Poosh. "In an unprecedented move, Kourtney said NO DIETARY RESTRICTIONS," revealed a party recap on Poosh. "She wanted to just have the yummiest food possible and lean into her pregnancy cravings." The menu included a variety of indulgent treats such as nachos, popcorn, chicken nuggets, corn dogs, sliders and pizza, among other items. Kardashian also made sure to have vegan options available for her husband Travis Barker.

The gender reveal party, held on June 24, unveiled that Kourtney and Travis are expecting a boy. This will be Kourtney's first child with Travis, with whom she tied the knot in May 2022. She is already a mother to three children, Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8), from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. Travis Barker, on the other hand, has two children, Landon (19) and Alabama (17), from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, and is a father figure to Moakler's daughter Atiana (24) as well.

Kourtney made her pregnancy announcement during one of Travis's Blink-182 concerts in Los Angeles on June 16, holding up a poster that read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant." Just a week later, the couple revealed the baby's sex at the sex reveal party, with Travis playing the drums and blue streamers filling the air. The party planned was an intimate gathering featuring balloons, flowers, and Travis's drums as part of the decor. Blink-182 production designer John McGuire designed the stage, and guests watched the festivities from wooden stadium seats. The blue streamers surprised many guests who had predicted Kourtney was carrying a girl.

Kourtney's deviation from her usual gluten-free and dairy-free diet at the party may have come as a surprise to her followers. She has been vocal about how her dietary choices contribute to her family's overall well-being. In a 2020 interview with Health Magazine, Kourtney shared, "In my house, we are gluten and dairy-free; my skin is very sensitive, and if I eat dairy, it affects it. I love doing a keto diet, though I'm not doing it now. I noticed my body change for the better."

Kourtney has always been health-conscious, even during her previous pregnancies. In 2012, she revealed to Us Weekly that she avoided reheated food and prioritized fresh, organic and healthy eating habits. As Kourtney embraces her pregnancy cravings and enjoys this special time, fans continue to eagerly anticipate the arrival of her and Travis's baby boy.

