The Sister Wives patriarch, Kody Brown, recently spoke about his feelings concerning the dynamics between his ex-wives, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown. In a clip from the Sister Wives: One On One special, Kody put out his emotions, expressing a deep sense of 'anger' and 'betrayal.' He felt Janelle's support for Christine was a huge blow to him, as it seemed she prioritized maintaining her connection with Christine while their marital bond was failing. This also sheds light on the tension within their family structure.

Kody stated, "I am supposed to be the head of the family and I've been undermined completely here." He further said, "Janelle and I have both seen so little value in the relationship that we have not made those steps to bring it back together." Kody's revelations went further, as he disclosed that Janelle seems to give more 'importance' to her relationship with Christine than to her relationship with him. According to Kody, this imbalance added another layer of strain to their relationship.

In the clip, Kody engaged in conversation with host Sukanya "Suki" Krishnan, who asked the reality TV star about a specific (unnamed) incident that deeply affected him and seemingly caused emotional turmoil for him. To this, Kody responded and said, "That moment, I was thinking to myself, I don't ever want to talk to Janelle again. I felt so betrayed." Reports from People hinted that Suki might have referred to a significant explosive argument between the two that ultimately contributed to them parting ways.

Continuing the conversation, Suki turned to Robyn Brown, asking about her response to the situation. Robyn recalled requesting Kody to sort things out with Janelle and have a conversation with her. The emotional weight of their 30-year marriage hit Robyn, causing tears to well up as she expressed how much their relationship meant and how it deserved their effort. On the other hand, Janelle also felt quite emotional for a brief period.

Janelle also expressed a sense of relief after her separation from Kody. This highlighted her feelings of liberation and perhaps the sense of starting a new chapter of self-discovery and personal growth for her. She said, "I didn't have to keep putting effort into this relationship anymore with Kody." Over time, this couple has maintained a strong bond built on love and mutual respect. But there seems to have been a shift. According to Screen Rant, Kody constantly felt overlooked by Janelle.

Meanwhile, in the latest season of Sister Wives, the spotlight shines on the connection between Janelle and Christine. Their bond stands strong, with both expressing a deep commitment to stand by each other's side through thick and thin. However, this alliance left Kody feeling a deeper sense of betrayal than he had experienced previously. Furthermore, Meri Brown also confirmed her separation from Kody back in January of this year. The complexities of Kody's marriages and the mounting tensions within the family have taken center stage in the show's 18th season.

