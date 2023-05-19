Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, Lands Internship at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

Natalia Diamante Bryant, the eldest daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant, has landed an exciting opportunity to work for music icon Beyoncé on her highly successful Renaissance World Tour. The 20-year-old IMG Model secured an internship position at Beyoncé's company, Parkwood Entertainment, thanks in part to her connections as the daughter of a famous athlete.

Natalia, also known as Nani, was introduced to Beyoncé by her parents, Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, during Beyoncé's On the Run II Tour in 2018 when she was just 15 years old. Since then, Natalia has developed a close relationship with the R&B diva, even sharing a high school portrait of herself on Beyoncé's official website along with birthday wishes.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

As mentionjed by The DailyMail, this is not the first time Natalia has worked with Beyoncé. In 2021, she was hired as a model for Beyoncé's Ivy Park 'Halls of Ivy' campaign, alongside Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. It seems that Beyoncé appreciates keeping talented individuals within her circle, as she has also involved her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, as the head of costume design and her uncle, Larry Beyonce, as the VIP manager for the Renaissance World Tour.

Beyoncé herself has taken on multiple roles in the tour, serving as the director, executive producer, creative director, and musical arranger. The tour is projected to gross around $300 million, according to Billboard. The next stop on the 57-date tour is Scotland's BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

While working with Beyoncé, Natalia has managed to balance her commitments as a sophomore film student at the University of Southern California (USC). Recently, she completed her second year of studies and shared a slideshow on social media, captioned with "That's all folks, see you next fall!" Natalia, who has a substantial following on Instagram and TikTok, continues to pursue her passion for film alongside her exciting internship with Beyoncé.

The Bryant family remains connected to the world of basketball and honors the legacy of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020. In commemoration of what would have been Gianna's 17th birthday, USC hosted a basketball camp for Kobe's Mamba & Mambacita Sports Skills Academy, which was attended by Vanessa Bryant and her daughters.

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, who were high school sweethearts, have three other daughters together - Bianka Bella, aged 6, and Capri Kobe, aged 3. Despite filing for divorce in 2011, Vanessa withdrew the legal documents in 2013, and the couple remained married for an impressive 19 years.

Natalia Diamante Bryant's internship with Beyoncé on the Renaissance World Tour is a testament to her talent and the doors that can open for her through this opportunity. Natalia's work ethic and dedication will determine her success in the future. With her modeling career and studies at USC, Natalia is carving out her own path while honoring the legacy of her late father, Kobe Bryant.