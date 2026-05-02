King Charles ’ strict dining rule suggests he supports sustainability and environmental protection. Prince William is known as a prominent environmental advocate who founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020. “The Earthshot Prize exists to champion the game-changers, the makers, the creatives, the leaders,” Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has said, describing the award. “When they win, we all win.”

The Earthshot Prize today announced Jesper Brodin as its new Chair of the Board. The former IKEA CEO succeeds Christiana Figueres in leading the world’s most prestigious and impactful environmental prize. 🔗: https://t.co/uSMuqd47Lf pic.twitter.com/TJvjdFneYW — Imperial Material ♚ (@implmaterial) March 2, 2026

The award gives 1 million pounds to innovators who address environmental challenges in areas such as ocean restoration, air quality, waste reduction, and nature protection. King Charles, who recently arrived in the United States to help resolve U.K.-U.S. tensions , has also been an advocate of environmental protection. The 77-year-old king has spoken about the effects of plastic pollution since he was 21. Charles introduced an award scheme of his own at 21 called the Prince of Wales Countryside Award.

“The idea is that it will be presented to both voluntary and statutory organisations that have promoted projects that are a distinctive contribution towards improving the general quality and beauty of the environment in Wales during 1970,” the then Prince Charles said in his 1971 speech.

That said, an interview with The Mirror reported that the king incorporates these values into his daily life. Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla’ s son and King Charles’ stepson, said that his stepfather “appalls waste” and spoke about his recycling values. “There is no waste, everything is recycled, everything is used from the table,” Bowles said in a conversation with the publication. “If anything is leftover from the dinner, that will be made into something else or appear the next day. Nothing’s allowed to be thrown out.”

British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell, & Minister of Environment Tamara El Zein, inaugurated the “King Charles III Cedar Trail”, a new reforestation & eco-tourism initiative in the Shouf Biosphere Reserve. The trail, named to mark of His Majesty King Charles III’s… https://t.co/STC8UqerzF — Imperial Material ♚ (@implmaterial) December 2, 2025

Bowles, who is a food critic himself, stated that he “can relate to” Prince Charles when it comes to food sustainability. “It’s not the King just paying lip service; he practices what he preaches,” the food critic revealed. “He really is a food hero. To talk to him about the strange varieties of plums or pears or anything else is endlessly fascinating.”

King Charles III founded the Coronation Food Project with Queen Camilla in 2023. The project’s website details the initiative as “a ground-breaking response to an urgent and growing challenge – how can we reduce waste whilst also reducing hunger?” The monarch has said that food insecurity is directly connected to food waste and that the initiative aims to bridge the gap between the two.