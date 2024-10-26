King Charles’ Hilarious Two-Word Comeback After Sneezing Alpaca Catches Him Off Guard in Australia

King Charles had a charming moment that won hearts when he unexpectedly met Hephner, a well-dressed alpaca, at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. The King responded with a kind 'bless you' after the nine-year-old alpaca, who was wearing an adorable gold crown and a smart tuxedo with a golden bow tie, surprised him by sneezing.

It all started when Charles approached to pat the animal. "I got to shake his hand, and then Hephner sneezed," Robert Fletcher, caretaker of the alpaca, recounted with amusement. "The King just looked in disbelief. But it's just who Hephner is. He is an alpaca after all." Over a thousand well-wishers erupted in laughter at the unexpected show, and Fletcher was ready to poke fun and said, "At least he didn't spit!" Prior to the meeting, Fletcher had assured onlookers of Hephner's impeccable manners, stating, "He doesn't bite and he doesn't spit. He's always on his best behavior anyway."

The memorable meeting occurred after Charles and Queen Camilla participated in a solemn ceremony, laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier. After the event, they stepped outside to greet hundreds of well-wishers. It was there that they met Fletcher and his uniquely attired companion, Hephner.

Speaking about the alpaca's outfit, "My wife found the crown and thought it was fitting," shared Fletcher, who hails from Goulburn, New South Wales. "I think he loves his crown very much. He has lots of outfits, but it's a special day, so he is in a suit and bow tie as well." Fletcher, who uses Hephner as a support animal for charities and nursing homes, proudly declared his alpaca's royal allegiance, noting, "He is a pro-monarchy alpaca," as per OK! Magazine.

The alpaca, whose name pays homage to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner (his mother was called Playgirl), had waited patiently for hours with Fletcher for this royal encounter. "One king meets another king," Fletcher had remarked to reporters, setting the stage for what would become a memorable moment in the day's events.

But the day wasn't without its difficulties. Afterward, at Parliament House, Senator Lidia Thorpe, an Aboriginal woman, halted the proceedings with a strong protest against the monarchy. Although there was tension, a palace source stressed that the King was 'unruffled' and would "not let it overshadow what has otherwise been a wonderful day."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla view a sheepdog demonstration as they attend the Premier's Community BBQ on October 22, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Image Source: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

The royal couple's schedule ran about 15 minutes over, resulting in a shorter-than-expected walkabout outside Parliament. A palace source later shared, "Their Majesties were deeply touched by seeing and hearing the very many thousands who'd turned out to support them, and are only sorry they didn't have a chance to stop and talk to every single one." The source added, "The warmth and scale of the reception was truly awesome. While they are grateful to all the crowds, Their Majesties particularly enjoyed hearing individual stories of those who'd made such a special effort to be there," as per Mirror.