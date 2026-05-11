King Charles’ Behind-the-Scenes Move Against Prince Harry’s Ukraine Speech Has Meghan Markle ‘Taking It Personally’

King Charles has further solidified his stance on Prince Harry’s speech on Donald Trump’s foreign policy. Charles and Queen Camilla were on a four-day state visit to the U.S. to improve the diplomatic relationship between the two countries. Their visit also coincided with the 250th anniversary of American independence.

During his speech at the Kyiv Security Forum, Harry compared how Europe and the U.S. are offering support to Ukraine. According to him, Europe is supporting Ukraine, but the country needs more support. The trip was scheduled after Harry remarked on the lack of support from the U.S. for Ukraine.

He noted, “The United States has a singular role in this story not only because of its power but because when Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons, America was part of the assurance that Ukraine’s sovereignty and borders would be respected. This is a moment for American leadership, a moment for America to show that it can honor its international treaty obligations, not out of charity but out of its own enduring role in global security and strategic stability.”

This article completely encapsulates Harry and Meghan. They are upset, even said to be suffering PTSD because Charles visit with Trump went so well AND wasn't about them! They feel victimized again, especially Meghan, because they were not in the picture and Charles didn't make… — JE May (@storiesbyjemay) May 10, 2026

When Trump was asked about this speech, he said, “Prince Harry? How’s he doing? How’s his wife? Please give her my regards. I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the U.K., that’s for sure. I think I am speaking for the U.K. more than Prince Harry.” This was Harry’s third trip to Ukraine since the war with Russia started.

Harry wants the U.S. to follow the international treaty obligations to help Ukraine. He did not directly mention Trump, but hoped for more support for Ukraine. On the other hand, British officials spoke privately with Trump to explain that Harry does not represent the royals or speak for Charles.

An insider explained. “There was a very rapid and coordinated push behind the scenes to ensure American officials understood there was no connection whatsoever between Harry’s comments and the official stance of the U.K. government or the monarchy.” They further mentioned that the goal was to prevent “diplomatic ambiguity or the impression that his remarks carried institutional backing.”

So this clarification coming from the royals is another proof of Charles’ betrayal towards Harry. This defines the current relationship between the father and the son. The source stated, “It underlines, in quite stark terms, that he no longer speaks with any authority on behalf of the Crown, and that realization is not an easy one to accept – particularly when it plays out so publicly on the international stage.”

It wasn’t just Harry who was impacted deeply by the royal visit. Many people hoped that Harry might meet Charles since all of them were in the country. A source close to Harry said, “Harry is doing his best to stay pragmatic, and anytime questions about why Charles is meeting with Trump come up, he’s quick to point out that it’s simply part of his father’s role. But he does admit that the whole situation has been keeping him up at night.” They explained that it’s hard for Harry to be sidelined.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle did not want Harry to make excuses for his father. The source added, “She’s taking it very personally and doesn’t understand how Harry can simply sit back and try to explain this away.”