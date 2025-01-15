The Buckingham Palace has seen an unlikely friendship develop between King Charles and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. In recent years, both the monarch and his eldest daughter-in-law were diagnosed with cancer, and this battle apparently brought the two closer. However, it has been reported that King Charles seemingly has no interest in giving the future queen any advice for when her time comes to sit on the throne.

This rigid attitude is not only from Charles but from his wife as well. Queen Camilla has also maintained the same attitude as the King and tries to talk away from the future coronation of Kate.

It must be noted that Charles had been the longest-living heir apparent of any monarchy around the world as he had waited for 70 years to claim the throne and as per reports, he is in no hurry to let go of what he believes is rightfully his. Even during his cancer treatment, Charles did not mention stepping down from the throne or having William take over his duties.

Statement from Buckingham Palace on King Charles’ cancer diagnosis pic.twitter.com/EpaBC1EZGD — BNO News (@BNONews) February 5, 2024

However, it can not be denied that King Charles is indeed old. Prince William, on his part, has reportedly been preparing to adorn the crown. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been seen taking their role in the British Monarchy very seriously and are preparing for immense responsibility coming their way.

Earlier last year, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer after she underwent major abdominal surgery. During her treatment, Kate stepped back from her royal duties while William was seen shouldering all responsibilities alone. After her treatment and after getting the nod from her doctors, Kate was back on the field doing her due diligence. It was during these events when royal watchers caught Kate and King Charles bonding.

BREAKING: Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, says doctors discovered cancer had been present after undergoing abdominal surgery and she is now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.https://t.co/9I7LKslVEc pic.twitter.com/ZG3cLioGrC — ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2024

However, one cannot deny the decline in respect and affection people have for the Royal Family after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Though the country mourned for the longest-living monarch, it was the coronation ceremony that tipped the scale for the public as an expenditure of £72 Million or $90 Million was borne by the taxpayers. It did not escape anyone’s notice that this money could have been used to repair the crumbling economy or the NHS.

Considering the disdain of the general public towards exuberant amounts of money spent on royal events, the future of the British Monarchy is in question. This also brings out the question of whether there will be any more coronation ceremonies or if it will be the straw that broke the camel’s back and only time will tell.