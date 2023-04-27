Kim Kardashian's Doppelganger, Christina Gourkani, 34, Dies of Heart Attack After Plastic Surgery

Christina Ashten Gourkani, a 34-year-old American OnlyFans star who was known for her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian, passed away on Thursday, April 27, due to a heart attack following a plastic surgery procedure. Christina’s family announced the tragic news on a GoFundMe page they created to raise funds for her funeral expenses.

"It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani," her family wrote in a statement on the GoFundMe page. The family went on to describe the heartbreaking moment when they were called and informed that Christina was dying.

As mentioned by Irish Daily Mirror, "At 4:30 am we were called by a girl that was screaming that Ashten is dying. It was a living nightmare. By the time we made it to the hospital, Ashten was in cardiac arrest and the doctors and nurses were working on her. She had a heart attack."

The family also described Christina as "such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with." The family concluded their statement with the words, "Christina Ashten Gourkani, you will forever be our guardian angel."

Christina's sudden death shocked and saddened her fans and followers. Mary Magdalene, a fellow OnlyFans model, paid tribute to Christina on Instagram, where she expressed her sadness and warned others about the dangers of plastic surgery. Mary wrote, "It is so scary because you really just never know when you're gonna die from [plastic surgery] omg." She also wrote that one should prioritize safety over looks.

Christina's death brings to light the risks of plastic surgery procedures. Although plastic surgery has become more popular and accessible in recent years, there are still many dangers associated with it. These risks include infections, excessive bleeding, anesthesia complications, and, as in Christina’s case, cardiac arrest.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the most common plastic surgery procedures in the United States are breast augmentation, liposuction, nose reshaping, eyelid surgery, and tummy tuck. However, despite the popularity of these procedures, it is important to remember that they all come with risks and should only be performed by a qualified and experienced plastic surgeon.

Plastic surgery is a choice one makes. However, it is important to do your research before deciding to have it done. You should find an experienced and reliable doctor who is certified. It would also be best if you were realistic about what surgery can do and remember that it may not align with your definition of "perfect."

Christina's death is a sad reminder of how important it is to be careful when you choose to have plastic surgery.