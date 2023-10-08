Kim Kardashian's Big Revelation, She Has a Huge Crush on John F. Kennedy Jr.

Kim K has revealed the identity of her 'ultimate' celebrity crush, and the news has come as a bit of a shock to her fans. In an interview with CR Fashion Book, the 42-year-old Kim Kardashian acknowledged that she has 'one or two' celebrity crushes. She joked with editor Carine Roitfeld, "We've talked about them, butttttt you can never tell." However, Kim then revealed that John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of former President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, was the one she had a soft spot for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Pierce Brosnan’s Fans Enraged After He Announces His Support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Unfortunately, JFK Jr. was just 38 years old when he died in an aircraft accident in 1999, but in the same interview with CR Fashion Book, Kardashian also said that Monroe was one of her style icons. In fact, the SKIMS tycoon and her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, attended last year's Met Gala, where she wore an outfit made famous by Marilyn Monroe (when she sang 'Happy Birthday' to President Kennedy in 1962).

Kardashian told Roitfeld more about the people she looked up to: "Elizabeth Taylor is my jewelry icon, and I always admired her for her heart and activism to change the world. Marilyn [Monroe] is just an iconic, strong woman to me. And most importantly, my sisters, my mom, and grandma."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

As per recent reports, the star of The Kardashians and the wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr., "are hanging out," which has sparked dating rumors. However, another source confirmed that 'she is not dating anyone' currently. The insider told E! News, "Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common. She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but [is] open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now, her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."

Also Read: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Has Joe Rogan’s Support for the 2024 Elections, Should He Win the Democratic Nomination

Kardashian was also photographed at a Los Angeles Rams game last year (when Beckham Jr. was still a member of the team), but neither she nor the athlete have commented publicly on the romance rumors. After Kardashian's breakup with Davidson, she spoke up to Scott Disick about a new guy in her life on season three of The Kardashians on Hulu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: A Heavily Armed Trump Supporter Arrested for Impersonating a US Marshal at RFK Jr’s Campaign Rally

Kim appeared in June on an episode of Who's in My Bathroom, Hailey Bieber's series, in which she seemed to hint at a love interest in someone new. During the segment, the pair played a game of 'Truth or Shot,' during which they could either drink a shot or tell the truth. Kim almost drank when asked by Hailey whether she had a hidden celebrity crush. Kim also said at the time, "I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Kim Kardashian resisted Bieber's prodding when it came to taking the shot and exposing the person's identity during the segment. Kim replied, "I’m more into privacy these days." Both 'spicy' and everyday questions were thrown back and forth between them. By asking Bieber whether she was a member of the "mile-high club," Kardashian implied that the two of them had engaged in sexual activity while in the air. After hearing that Hailey had said yes, Kim was surprised that Bieber hadn't asked her the same thing. Bieber later added that she didn't feel the need to since Kardashian owned a plane.

More from Inquisitr

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Proposed Controversial Vaccine Theories With Distorted Facts

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Said He Would Sign Anti-Abortion Laws After Three Months, Later Denies