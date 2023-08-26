Kim Kardashian Went to Women’s Prison, Said "All Women Committed Crime for Their Boyfriends or for Husbands"

Kim Kardashian is "almost" a certified lawyer. The reality star is just a "Bar exam away" from walking into her late father, Robert Kardashian's footsteps. The fashion mogul has been vocal about social injustices, crime cases, and causes close to her heart. She once bared it all in an interview with a website that involved murder cases on women.

Image Source: Getty Images | Amy Sussman

The unapologetic and bold Kim spoke whenever and wherever it was needed. And her statements have often landed her in hot waters, leading to controversies and massive backlash. While talking to a racy magazine, the 42-year-old revealed she visited a woman's prison and could relate to women who were behind bars, per Interview Magazine.

She uses her social media platforms to promote, fight, and raise awareness for causes needing attention. For the magazine's American Dream issue, the Hulu star, who is studying law, touched upon questions like judicial reforms, drug offenses, and women's imprisonment.

The interviewer, Mel Ottenberg, asked, "Has studying law affected how you absorb what's going on in America right now?" Kim replied, "Absolutely. I'm studying civil procedure and criminal procedure right now, so just understanding the process of how Roe v. Wade got overturned—it's fascinating and scary."

Ottenberg asked her how one should fight for what they believe in. And the SKIMS founder responded, "Never stop speaking your truth. I think it's so important to use your voice and speak out." The interviewer praised her for her efforts to help people who were unjustly convicted but inquired how she did it.

Kim stated, "Okay, I can handle [pardoning] low-level drug offenses that I can resonate with. But if someone was killed—I didn't know I could get behind it until I was brought to a women's prison." She added, "Their stories were all very similar. They all committed a crime for their boyfriend or for their husband."

She explained that she was almost in a similar situation as those women behind bars. "I mean, I probably did some dumb shit at some point, and I was maybe just a few decisions off of being in a similar situation, any of us could be." She also questioned the judicial system in America.

"Once I saw how broken the system was, I couldn't stop. I have to help as many people as I can. These people are thrown away and put in prison, and no one cares. It's so heartbreaking," she continued. Other than these revelations, the billionaire also discussed her stance on politics and other social injustices.

Kim criticized, "Just seeing how far our country has progressed, to then see it regress — it's really scary to think that gay marriage is in jeopardy. If a court can decide what a woman does with her body, then it also puts having children through surrogacy, and things that I have been through, in jeopardy."

The shape-wear guru also briefly talked about climate change and other issues she's passionate about using her platform for. However, her racy photoshoot alongside the national flag sparked controversy. But, does Kim ever shy away from one?

