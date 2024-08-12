Kim Kardashian Was Once Frustrated About Taylor Swift: 'Tired of Taylor Being Portrayed as an Angel'

In a social media storm, Kim Kardashian once unleashed a series of Snapchat videos. These clips featured a phone call between her husband Kanye West and Taylor Swift. The discussion revolved around West's lyrics in the song Famous. Kardashian's loyalty to West is unwavering, as she stands by him, feeling he's misunderstood and misrepresented. She couldn't bear the perception that he was a liar, as per IMDB.

Throw🔙 March 20, 2020: The full UNEDITED phone call between Kanye and Taylor is released, showing just how much Kim Kardashian really left out of her original posts on Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/ai3urpD90Y — Charlie |Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Updates (@haylorflorals) March 20, 2024

“Kim is super loyal to Kanye and will always do anything to have his back," an insider tells People. “She is even more protective of him than she is of herself. She thinks he’s misunderstood and couldn’t stand that people thought he was a liar.” The lyrics "(I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? Because I made that bitch famous”) developed into a heated dispute between West and his critics following the publication of West's album. Swift "declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message," Swift's representative said at the time. "Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyrics, ‘I made that bitch famous.’ ”

The recorded call of Taylor 🐍 Swift approving the Kanye Famous line pic.twitter.com/3s15uvCqr4 — alex (@ultralightbeam) July 18, 2016

Swift attempted to put an end to months of controversy on whether or not she was aware of the lyrics before the song's release. The 46-year-old's whole behind-the-scenes music process—including the Swift phone call—was captured on camera. "The whole family will rally and go after anyone who comes at one of their own … it’s just how they always have been," the source continues. "Even with Lamar [Odom] and Scott [Disick] and all their drama, they still defend them publicly."

Another person close to Kardashian and West said, "She was tired of Taylor being portrayed as this angel." "She’s fake. She said one thing when the song came out and now she’s saying another. She painted Kanye as this monster. He was actually trying to do the right thing for once when he called her." The hashtag #KimExposedTaylorParty started trending on Twitter almost immediately after Kardashian, 43, shared the video on Snapchat. This prompted the 34-year-old Bad Blood singer to make a lengthy statement on Instagram to provide more background information.

"Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that bitch’ in his song? It doesn’t exist because it never happened." The singer posted on social media. "You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did. While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination."

