Kim Kardashian Ups Her Game To Overshadow Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca, Ahead of His 2025 Tour

The most well-known personality’s massive fame is under threat. Yes, Kim Kardashian’s competition has entered the field and is taking center stage. Over the years, Kim has garnered millions of fans for being fashionable and controversial. However, her massive fame is under threat by none other than Bianca Censori.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married in 2022. Since then, the 29-year-old Australian architect has been dominating the media. Bianca has always shocked the audiences with X-rated fits. She has been seen wearing see-through frocks and flaunting pant-less looks, leaving little to the imagination.

Just after 2 years of her relationship with the 47-year-old rapper, Bianca has been the talk of the town. Her distinct style almost dramatic, is what made her the most talked-about personality in Hollywood. It seems like the rapper’s ex-wife, 44, has paid attention to Bianca’s popularity, credits to her raunchy ensembles.

Sources have reported that Kim had asked Kanye that Bianca needs to ‘cover up’ when she is around Kim’s four children. But later, the SKIMS founder was often spotted wearing skimpier outfits. Fans and social media users have raised the question,” Is she trying to upstage Bianca amid her newfound fame by transforming her sense of style?”

In fact, Kim K was accused of imitating Bianca’s fashion on multiple occasions. Her outfit choices over the past few months are said to be a rip-off of Bianca’s style. From bizarre backless tops to revealing thongs, Kim K was seen trying hard to outshine Bianca. Her fashion sense has gotten risque on Instagram as well as on live events.

Recently, Kim K showed off her body in the new SKIMS ad. She donned a barely-there bikini, which was two sizes smaller for her. Social media noticed the change immediately and questioned the model for her recent fashion choices. Whether she took lessons from Bianca’s stylebook or not is the debate.

Whatever the reason might be, there’s no doubt that Kim has been putting herself all out in the past few months. Kim’s outfits had striking similarities with Kanye’s new wife Bianca’s style. Kim’s cream-coloured playsuit took the internet by storm. She was seen modeling for her clothing brand, wearing a body-hugging playsuit. It looked similar to what Bianca was wearing in March while she was with her husband.

The reality sensation was seen competing with her ex-husband’s new wife once again for a photoshoot. She wore a skimpy crop top and a matching thong. She aced her look with a balaclava on her head.

Kanye had earlier shared a photo of Bianca on Instagram with an almost similar look. She, too, wore a black leather head covering with a thong. As soon as Kim posted the photo, fans ran to the comment section. Users compared her sultry attire to something Bianca would wear.

‘Bianca has multiplied,’ one user wrote. ‘Kimca Censori,’ another one commented. In August, Kim wore a white leotard and tights, Bianca earlier wore the same combo. What Kim added to the outfit was proper undergarments as she stepped out in LA in April.

The style competition and social media battle is happening amidst Kanye’s most-anticipated world tour. As per sources, Kanye West’s 2025 world tour is scheduled for February 7, 2025. Though the official dates aren’t confirmed yet, fans are speculating an upcoming concert. His last full concert came in December 2021.

According to the Instagram page Daily Rap Facts, the potential countries he might perform in are The US, Mexico, Canada, UAE, UK, and even Japan. He is reuniting with his former manager in support of ‘Vultures 1’.