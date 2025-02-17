Reality TV star Kim Kardashian crossed paths with her former partner, who was once the most talked-about man in her life. Confused? We get it! Given Kim Kardashian’s long list of love affairs and highly publicized marriages, it’s difficult to predict who we are talking about. The SKIMS founder met her former partner, Pete Davidson, at comedian Chris Rock’s birthday party at the Crane Club in New York City on Saturday.

While Kardashian made sure she made heads turn in her skintight outfit, SNL star Pete Davidson remained silent as several others interacted with the media and answered questions. Still, Kim, being Kim, made sure her outfit, accompanied by her sizzling hot persona, did all the talking!

As per sources, she paired her tight nude suit with a fur coat and looked pretty. She slicked her hair into a bun and kept her makeup in the classic Kim K nude style. The former couple was not pictured together, but Pete also looked quite dapper as he sported a taupe coat, black top, jeans, and a pair of classy boots.

In addition, Kim, who boasts millions of followers, often treats her fans to sultry pictures of her hourglass figures, which she made sure she could flaunt at the event, perhaps showing Pete what he might be missing ( we are joking). Kim and Pete Davidson met on the set of The Saturday Night Live show and were together from October 2021 to August 2022 before they called it quits nine months later on seemingly amicable terms.

After that, the reality TV star was linked with Tom Brady following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and Odell Beckham Jr. While neither of them confirmed anything as yet, Kardashian shares four children: 11-year-old daughter North, 8-year-old son Saint, 6-year-old daughter Chicago, and 5-year-old son Psalm with rapper Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian was previously married to Kris Humphries for 72 hours in 2011 and, before that, eloped with music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 when she was 19 years old. Meanwhile, as per August Man, comedian Pete Davidson dated Emily Ratajkowski in November 2022, followed by Chase Sui Wonders from December 2022 to August 2023, and most recently, Madelyn Cline from September 2023 to July 2024. Even though Kim’s prior relationships have failed, she still stays hopeful about discovering love. She wants to find someone who’d be willing to fall in love with a mother of four in her forties with a turbulent past and understand her stance.

Previously, according to PEOPLE, Davidson took his mental health seriously, and the actor admitted that he checked himself into a wellness facility to improve and work on his mental health in June 2023. Kim and Pete also made several public appearances together during their dating period, including their exotic Met Gala 2022 appearance, which buzzed quite a bit of frenzy.

While TMZ revealed that Chris Rock’s birthday was reportedly last week, he clubbed the party with the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary. It remains unclear if the exes had a chance to chat and if sparks flew, besides just the birthday cake, but the two individuals truly looked great, and as millennials say, they both ate and left no crumbs.