Kim Kardashian Passes A Rare Skin Condition To Her Son – Here’s What She Says

In a recent interview, Kim Kardashian opened up on a personal matter related to family health history. She revealed that one of her sons has inherited vitiligo from her, a rare skin condition. The celebrity shared that her son has mild vitiligo, as reported by the She MD podcast. Kim K shared that this skin condition has been passed down in her family through generations.

In an episode of the She MD podcast on July 15, Kim discussed her son’s health. She stated, “This condition was passed down from my mother to me, and now I’ve passed it on to my son in a milder form. He has mild vitiligo.” Her podcast sparked a conversation on embracing chronic skin diseases and the taboo surrounding them. It also broke the illusion of perfection often associated with the Kardashian family.

However, fans are making guesses about which of her sons have the skin condition. In the podcast, Kim did not reveal which son of hers has vitiligo, whether it’s Saint, 8 or Psalm, 5. She even mentions her two daughters, North, 11, and Chicago, 6.

Kim shared that earlier, she wasn’t completely aware of vitiligo, but now she is trying to learn more about it. She commented, “I wasn’t familiar with vitiligo before, but learning about it, understanding its hereditary nature, and being able to share this knowledge has been incredibly valuable.”

The reality star added that her children also experience a little bit of eczema along with vitiligo. She added that her son’s condition is under control, and her fans can rest assured. The SKIMS founder revealed that she is concerned about her children but has their health under control.

Vitiligo is a rare skin condition where the patient loses skin pigmentation. It leads to white patches on the skin. It affects the immune system, which mistakenly attacks the melanocyte cells. These are the cells responsible for producing skin color.

What exactly causes autoimmune vitiligo is not fully understood. Experts say factors like skin trauma, stress, and genetic predisposition can trigger the condition. The common symptoms of vitiligo include uneven skin color and patches on hands, faces, or limbs. Until now, there’s no cure for vitiligo, but it can be prevented from spreading through treatment.

What made Kim’s statement go trending is beyond her son’s skin condition. Fans appreciated her openness and transparency regarding her battle. Kim has earlier talked about her battle with psoriasis, a skin condition that causes scaly patches and redness on the skin.

Read about my psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis journey on Poosh now https://t.co/HDfX35wPuP pic.twitter.com/FH6sLR5pOv — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2019

In a lot of her interviews, she has openly spoken about her psoriasis and the ways she manages them. She said that she aims to end the stigma around chronic skin conditions. Her psoriasis condition became vehemently public during the Met Gala 2022. She commented that her psoriasis flare-up ruined her Met Gala plans.