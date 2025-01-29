Kim Kardashian Goes on a Rampage with a Baseball Bat—Shatters Luxury Car’s Windshield

Kim Kardashian is surely enjoying a new avatar. She is currently filming for her upcoming TV series All’s Fair. TMZ has spotted her on the set, dramatically swinging a baseball bat. Why does it remind us of Beyoncé?

In the viral video, Kim K is seen in a new rich and crazy avatar. She donned a long yellow dress paired with black shades and black gloves. She was seen swinging a baseball bat on the roof of her luxury car. Only a moment later, TMZ captured her on a wild rampage as she bashed the hell out of her parked BMW’s windshield until it shattered all over the ground.

The SKIMS mogul surely channeled a completely new side of her, and the violent scene promises a great performance by her in the Hulu legal drama.

She is a good actress, no doubt, but why Beyoncé’s 2016 music video for Hold Up is being dragged into this? According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian’s scene is quite similar to what the pop star did in her music video. In Hold Up, the singer stands on the roof of a car. Just like Kim K, she also bashes the windshield with her swinging bat. Beyoncé’s chart-topper is about a woman who confronts her partner about adultery.

All’s Fair will be released on Hulu as a legal drama. Created by Ryan Murphy, this TV series will be headlined by some A-list stars, including Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash, and more. Halle Berry also initially joined the cast, but in July 2024, it was confirmed that she had left the work.

In the series, Kim K will be playing the protagonist who is the owner and a divorce lawyer at an all-female firm. She will also play the executive producer. It has been reported that the series began filming in California last October. This high-profile project was allotted a staggering $69.7 million. It has also received $14.1 million in tax credits from the film commission in California.

FIRST LOOK: Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts spotted filming Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair” in Los Angeles, California earlier this week! pic.twitter.com/eTkcZ2ZmnS — The AHS Zone (@AHSZone) October 17, 2024

Notably, Kardashian has an interesting connection to this project from the beginning. After she starred in American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy, who created the series, wanted to collaborate with her again. With utmost hope, he pitched the story to the billionaire, and she accepted.

It has been over a decade since Kim made her acting debut with Disaster (2008). Since then, she has starred in a handful of popular projects, including Deep in the Valley (2008), CSI:NY (2009), Beyond the Break (2009), Drop Dead Diva (2012), Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013), and American Horror Story (2023-2024).

Will she deliver another hit with All’s Fair?