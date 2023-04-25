Kim Kardashian Gets Her Belated Birthday Wish as Usher Serenades Her at Las Vegas Concert

Kim Kardashian finally had her birthday wish come true six months after her plans to watch My Boo singer Usher were derailed. The Kardashians producer-star returned to Las Vegas on Saturday to catch Usher in action, accompanied by her BFF Allison Statter, hairstylist Chris Appleton, and Appleton's rumored fiancé, Lukas Gage. According to People, the beauty mogul had originally hoped to spend her 42nd birthday, back in October, enjoying Usher's Las Vegas residency show, but dangerous weather conditions spoiled her plans at the time.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

The reality star hit the Park MGM Hotel on Saturday night to watch Usher's My Way Vegas show. TMZ reports that Kardashian got some very special treatment from Usher. Not only did she have one of the best seats in the house for his residency but she also got an up close and personal performance. Usher performed some of his biggest hits, including Burn and You Remind Me while he came right up to Kardashian's seats to serenade her. “C’mon, Kim,” Usher said while encouraging her to bust some dance moves, as per Page Six.

Kim shared several highlights from the concert at Park MGM Hotel via her Instagram Stories, including videos of her and her crew singing along to songs like Confessions and My Boo. The stylish reality star was seen wearing a black leather outfit with a matching studded choker. She kept the makeup minimal with a smokey eye and her hair was styled in a sleek blowout. The 42-year-old mother of four apparently enjoyed the show so much that she promised to return soon. "Finally made it to see @Usher, but my girls are mad they aren't here, sooo I just have to come back with them ASAP," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Last year in October, Kardashian had taken to social media to write about the unfortunate circumstances that kept her from attending the show, as well as a luxe dinner at Vegas' Carbone: "The plane couldn't land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn't happening, and we are heading back home," the SKIMS mogul explained. To this, the Superstar singer had posted at the time to his Instagram Story, inviting Kardashian back. "Happy birthday Kim! I saw the post, I hate that you didn't make it to the show last night. But listen, open arms to you, whenever you want to come."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star later revealed on her Instagram Stories that her girlfriends – who were scheduled to see the show with her for her 42nd birthday last fall – were “mad” they didn’t make it. As previously reported, she had planned to celebrate her 42nd birthday on October 21, 2022, by taking little sister Kylie Jenner’s private plane to Vegas with Khloé Kardashian, Tracy Romulus, and a few more pals for a dinner at Carbone. This was to be followed by a night at an Usher concert. However, the A-list girl group was forced to bail on their plans and ended up at In-N-Out Burger.