Kim Kardashian Breaks Down as She Recalls Not Changing Her Clothes For Days Because of Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is known for being one of the more emotionally composed sisters in the Kardashian family. Just as her family mentions, it's very rare for Kim to become emotional. In the new episode of The Kardashians, Kim broke down as she recalled the aftermath of Kanye West's anti-semantic remarks, reports The Sun. The actress decided to confide in Khloe who was quietly listening to her sister vent about her feelings on the matter.

The new episode of The Kardashians featured Kim being more vulnerable with her feelings. The reality star was observed to be talking about the effect of Kanye West's anti-semitic remarks on her with Khloe. Her overwhelming emotions were triggered by the fact that she was going to be tardy for a meeting and still hadn't pulled herself together for it.

In a confessional of the episode, Kim mentioned how difficult it was for her to watch someone [possibly Kanye] grows to be different than who she knew. "It sucks you know? When someone doesn't see how different they are," she said. One of the producers of the show decided to mention that regardless of that, you should keep "looking for that person". To which Kim responded with, "I always will. I'll always hope that you'll see a glimpse of them and I hope I do".

The conversation between Kim and Khloe began with the 'SKIMS' founder claiming that she hasn't changed out of her clothes for over two days. "I literally haven't changed my outfit in like two days," claimed a very emotional Kim. She goes on to add with tears forming in her eyes, "I just have to get it together...I just can't," said the reality television star now with tears streaming down her face. She then recalled how emotionally strong she usually is but acknowledges the new situation of her unable to fully bounce back. "I don't know why I always can and I just can't," added Kim.

As difficult as this time may seem for Kim, it appears that she has found something else to focus on for the moment. In the trailer for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kim, and Khloe share a wholesome moment together at Kim's new home with a private beach. Kim walked by the steps of her new abode and mentioned how this home was a representation of "the fruits of her labor". According to her, it was also a representation of how hard her family has been working.

As the video progressed, Khloe chimed in and mentioned how she appreciated her sister's "new energy" and motivation. She also notes how much she's looking forward to creating some beautiful new memories as a family. Khloe recalled how her sister talked about the reason behind wanting a new home in the place. According to Khloe, this stunning home is set to be a proper summer holiday home where they can bond over barbeques and the kids can have fun. The Good American ambassador then states how in awe of her sister she really is. "I mean it's her heart, how she thinks. It's amazing," said Khloe.

