Khloé Kardashian’s Video Podcast to Launch in January 2025, Takes The Internet By Storm

The Kardashian sisters have made it to the headlines again, and this time it’s Khloé. Khloé Kardashian’s most-anticipated and talked about video podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, is finally making a debut. As expected, fans are going wild and already discussing the possible guests and topics. The podcast will air exclusively on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on January 8, 2025.

The podcast will feature weekly episodes with high-profile guests engaging in varied topics. For now, Jay Shetty, podcast host and author, Scott Disick, Khloé’s former brother-in-law, and Mel Robbins, motivational speaker, are supposed guests. Every episode will air on X for 24 hours before being available elsewhere.

“I’m so excited to partner with X for this incredible journey,” Kardashian said in an interview. “It’s amazing to see our idea come to life, and I’m grateful to be able to connect with such inspiring guests like Jay, Mel, and Scott – and so many more to come,” Khloé remarked that her podcast will cater to millennial and Gen Z audiences with topics like healing, love, and happiness. This makes X the perfect platform to air the show.

Her show is made for curious, young minds who are seeking to consume meaningful content in today’s time. The exclusive podcast is also a part of Elon Musk’s X initiative. The X’s originals will offer content from high-profile content creators. The initiative will also allow them to take ownership of their intellectual property.

The news comes out as X’s bigger strategy to become a video-first platform. The object is to support diverse voices and create engaging content for global audiences. Other projects like The OffSeason starring Midge Purce, a women’s soccer player, are under X’s radar. There will also be exclusive content from Timbaland’s and Swiss Beatz VERZUZ platform.

“Khloé in Wonder Land is exactly the type of real and unfiltered content that X is proud to support,” said Brett Weitz, Head of Content, Talent and Brand Sales at X. Weitz also expressed his enthusiasm and added, “Khloé’s natural personality, curiosity, and in-your-face approach to the world will resonate deeply with our global audience. We’re creating a new platform where Khloé, and other creators, are empowered to inspire, entertain, and celebrate people from all walks of life.”

Khloé in Wonder Land will be monetized by Dear Media, post its exclusive 24-hour timeframe on X. Dear Media is a popular podcast network known for working with high-profile content creators and influencers. The network partner will help Khloé expand her podcast reach and make it accessible to viewers across platforms.

The founder of PAVE studio, Max Culter, will be working as the executive producer for the video podcast. PAVE Studios is best known for producing famous podcasts in the past. Cutler showed his excitement and remarked, “Khloé brings an incredible level of openness and passion to everything she does,” Cutler added. “We’re excited for what’s to come and can’t wait for audiences to join Khloé on this unforgettable journey.”

My podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, is coming Jan 8! I can’t wait! 🎤🎙️🤍 https://t.co/sHW1XiN6dQ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 16, 2024

As soon as Khloé Kardashian announced her podcast, fans lost their calm over the internet. Fans are wondering what the podcast has in store for them and how it’s going benefit Elon Musk’s platform. However, the relatability of content, insightful discussions, and Kardashian star power are set to make it a major hit.

The new project at the store for the Kardashian sisters will represent a new chapter in her life. It’ll enhance her position as a reality star with inspiring guests. Her topics will focus on diverse conversations and a special focus on personal growth. The announcement has already caught the attention of viewers. Khloé has given an idea that her show will reveal and unfiltered and candid side of hers.