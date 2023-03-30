Khloé Kardashian’s Epic Response To A Troll Asking If She Misses Her ‘Old Face’

Khloé Kardashian has fans clapping after she responded to a troll who asked if she missed her old face. On Wednesday, the Good American founder shared a video of her workout, and unlike some celebrities who don’t read the comments, she dove right in, responding to one of her trolls.

The Kardashians star, 38, got up close to the camera while filming a workout video for fans that she shared via Instagram on Wednesday, March 29. In the lengthy clip, the Good American cofounder did a series of exercises before pouting her plump lips at the camera and discussing her facial scar that was left from a tumor she previously had removed.

However, in true Kardashian form, a filter had been added to her video. The video had a special appearance by her daughter True Thompson, who she shares with Tristan Thompson. She revealed in the caption that she recently had an elbow injury and was taking it a little easier.

While many of Kardashian’s followers loved seeing her fitness routine — including Chloe Bailey, who commented that the California native “look[s] so good 😍” — others felt the need to express their disproval of her appearance in the comments section, while big sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick gave the post a thumbs up.

“Do you miss your old face?” asked one user, to which Kardashian quipped, “No.” When another person told the Strong Looks Better Naked author to “try without a filter,” the Hulu personality asked, ”What does a filter have to do with the workout queen?”

In addition to clapping back at a handful of the hateful comments, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum replied to many of the positive remarks from her fans, including one she called “so kind and gentle.” “You are so sweet!” Kardashian wrote to a follower who thanked her for inspiring them with her “work ethic & kindness.” The former E! star thanked the fan for “being so kind and gentle,” promising that she’ll “post more of this kind of stuff.”

People have always speculated that Koko has had work done, and she is very open about the rhinoplasty she got in 2019. Last year, she even thanked her plastic surgeon Dr. Kanodia for her “perfect nose.”

Back in January, Kardashian, 38, shared multiple snaps where she rocked clip-in bangs, which she said “changed the shape” of her face. However, after several fans accused the reality star’s pics of being heavily edited, she shut down speculation of her receiving additional cosmetic work on her face.

“I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years,” she wrote at the time. “So recently the only change is the bangs.