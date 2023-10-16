Khloe Kardashian Pays Last Tribute to Suzanne Somers, Reveals 'Three's Company' Star's Last Gift to Her

In a poignant tribute to the late Suzanne Somers, Khloe Kardashian shared heartfelt sentiments and a cherished gift from the iconic actress who recently passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. The Kardashians star, expressing her love for Somers, revealed the personalized ThighMaster as a poignant reminder of the positive impact the legendary star had on her life. Khloe, taking to Instagram Stories, poured her emotions into a touching post, stating, "This one hurts my heart. I love you, Suzanne Somers. I’ll never forget your positive, loving outlook on life. Your sweetheart and gentle spirit. Rest, dance, smile in paradise."

The reality TV star went on to share details about the personalized ThighMaster gifted to her by Somers, showcasing a screenshot of her excitement when she received the thoughtful present. The pink device, popularly known for toning thigh muscles, was not only a fitness accessory but a symbol of the enduring friendship between Khloe and the beloved actress.

In her heartwarming tribute, Khloe praised Somers’ "positive, loving outlook on life" and celebrated her "sweetheart and gentle spirit." The Kardashian sibling shared the throwback of her excitement of receiving the gift, capturing the moment through text messages to a friend and relishing in Somers’ gesture.

Somers, who would have turned 77, left a lasting impact on those she encountered through her illustrious career. As per Daily Mail, Khloe alongside Caitlyn Jenner and many others, mourned the loss of the American icon. Caitlyn, in a social media post, remembered Somers as a "true American Icon" and reflected on the pleasure of working together over the years.

The ThighMaster, inscribed with the lyrics of the famous Three's Company theme song – Come and Knock on My Door, became a cathartic and personal connection between Khloe and Somers. The fitness device, bearing Somers’ signature was the embodiment of not only physical well-being but also the enduring bond of friendship. Somers' death, was confirmed by her publicist, as they asserted, "Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family."

According to the actress's publicist, per The U.S. Sun, Suzanne's family was supposed to reunite to celebrate her 77th birthday. "Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly, A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month." A source shared that the longtime star passed away next to her beloved husband, Alan Hamel.

In her last Instagram post, Somers was positive about the future. In one of her last messages on Instagram shared just days before the Hollywood legend’s saddening death, she shared positivity with her fans exclaiming, "Good morning!!! It’s October which means, it’s my birthday month!! So many exciting things happening."

As fans and celebrities alike express their condolences, Somers' legacy lives on, touching the lives of those who admired her for her talent, resilience, and unwavering spirit. Khloe's tribute not only commemorates a meaningful final gift but also serves as a testament to the enduring impact of Somers on those fortunate enough to have known her.

