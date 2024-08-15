Khloe Kardashian Once Hugged Kanye West at a Basketball Game Despite His Social Media Rants About Kim

Despite the Donda rapper publicly defaming the Kardashian family name during his contentious divorce from Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian seemed friendly with her ex-brother-in-law, Kanye West. The Good American co-founder was spotted sharing a cordial hug with West while attending her nephew Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles in January.

According to Page Six, Ye and the Hulu star sat next to each other during the game. Khloé looked stylish in a long beige coat over a black shirt and a pair of Jordan sneakers. She was joined by her 5-year-old daughter, True, and 7-year-old niece, Dream. West, on the other hand, wore his freshly launched Yeezy pod sneakers with a black hoodie and matching leggings.

West is ordered to pay $200,000 a month as child support for his four children— North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm— who he shares with Kim. As reported by The Guardian, all of them attend the private day school, Sierra Canyon School, in LA, where the annual tuition for pre-kindergarten pupils is $20,000 and for high school students is $40,770.

One of West's infamous rants concerned his co-parenting issues with Kim. In a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, he slammed, “It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school,” he wrote. “I’m not the crazy one here...I won’t stop until I have a say in my kids' [life] no matter what it [sic] legally takes.” As per The Independent, West wanted all his kids enrolled in Donda Academy. “Why you get say [sic],” West questioned Kim. “Because [sic] you half White?” Ye dragged momager Kris Jenner into the feud. Frustrated, Jenner told Kim, “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

The Kardashians star was reduced to tears while discussing her co-parenting issues while appearing on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. "Co-parenting is really f---ing hard," Kim said. "If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them [her kids]? That is real, heavy, grownup s--- that they are not ready to deal with," she continued. "When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could," she added.

"I definitely protected him," she explained, "and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on [in] the outside world...My kids don't know anything," she stated, as per People. "So, at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess and lunchtime. I hear what is being talked about." She concluded, "If we are riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad's music— no matter what we are going through— I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids. [I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry."