‘Khloé Elon Musk Kardashian’: The Internet Renames Khloé Kardashian Amid Raging LA Wildfires – Here’s Why

As LA burns with 5 different wildfires, celebrities are refraining from giving any statement as it might come across in bad faith. However, Khloé Kardashian is not one of them.

Khloé recently took to Instagram, criticizing LA Mayor Karen Bass and calling her out for apparent budget cuts to the fire department. On Jan 11, 2025, Khloe uploaded a story on her Instagram where she shared the interview of Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley. The chief blamed budget cuts for the delay in fire rescue and the difficulty in containing it.

Khloe Kardashian rips LA mayor Karen Bass amid wildfire disaster: “You are a joke” pic.twitter.com/FcHInx1VlC — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) January 11, 2025

Khloé wrote in her story that she stood with the fire chief as she could see tears in her eyes. She then went on to call Mayor Bass a “joke.” Though the story disappeared in 24 hours, the pot had been stirred as Khloé was dragged on different platforms for her lack of politically motivated statements during the 2024 elections as people found it hypocritical that she had political takes when her house might be next in line to catch fire.

Users were quick to point out how there were no posts or statements from Khloé during election time, not even to encourage voting or voter registration. Users have also named her ‘Khloé Elon Musk Kardashian’ in her apparent attempt to win over Republican support. This moniker was the result of the outrage against Khloé as she has been posting, sharing, and reposting a lot of MAGA influencers’ posts and MAGA-related ideologies.

It’s interesting how Khloe Elon Musk Kardashian has been very quick to call Mayor Karen Bass “A JOKE” but had no smoke for Trump , JD Vance or Elon during this past election. — Cheong, Esq (@Jarha_esquire) January 11, 2025

The liberal side of X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out that this is not the first time LA has been on fire. However, there were no such statements in the past from the youngest of the Kardashians for the former Mayor of LA, Mayor Eric Garcetti.

One of the users at X also reminded Khloé that she has no right to blame the LA Mayor and she should be talking to her own Mayor Alicia Weintraub, Mayor of Calabasas. Given Kim Kardashian‘s history with Donald Trump, the internet took it as another Kardashian moving toward the right as none of MAGA policies seems to be hurting them.

Just as liberals came to attack Khloé, she found support from the Right side of the aisle. Users on X and Instagram came in her defense that finally, a celebrity had the courage to speak against the Democratic Mayor. Those in her support said that whatever Khloé said about Mayor Bass was absolutely right.

Khloé Kardashian’s team has not released any response to her statement or backlash.

Khloé Kardashian criticized for calling Mayor Karen Bass “a joke” over response to LA fires. According to the Los Angeles Times, her sister Kourtney Kardashian went over her water usage by 101,000 gallons, while her other sister Kim Kardashian exceeded 232,000 gallons. pic.twitter.com/LCWhAfKtBm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 12, 2025

However, Khloé seems to be oblivious to the fact that her own family, especially Kim and Kourtney, have been accused of consuming more than 300,000 gallons of water, over the limit, to keep their gigantic and luxury mansions sunning. With a family like this, Khloe has no feet to stand on, claim netizens.