Here's How Kevin Costner Broke The Divorce News To His Kids That Made Christine Baumgartner 'Unhappy'

The news of Christine Baumgartner filing for a divorce from Kevin Costner broke out amidst the ongoing rumors of Costner fuming in anger at the growing "closeness" of his wife and their tech-mogul tenant. Now, during the court proceedings, Baumgartner claimed that the Yellowstone actor broke their divorce news to their kids over a "10-minute Zoom call."

Based on a court filing, as reported by PEOPLE, the 49-year-old is unhappy with how her estranged husband broke the news of their split to their kids. The soon-to-be-divorced couple shares three children together: 13-year-old Grace, 14-year-old Hayes, and 16-year-old Cayden.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Apparently, the 68-year-old actor was on the location for his film in Las Vegas when he made a "brief" call to their kids, which miffed Baumgartner. She explained, "The children's welfare has always been my highest priority, and I was concerned they would find out about the divorce before Kevin and I could tell them."

She also complained Costner divulged the news in her absence. "It was important for me that we tell the children in person and together," Baumgartner alleged in the court documents. On June 16, Costner's estranged wife filed the request and the documents seeking a monthly payment of $248,000 for her and their three children, per Business Insider.

Baumgartner expressed concern to Costner about the kids hearing the news through an "outside source." She also shared "several" articles with Costner, highlighting how significant it is to communicate with kids as a "united front," and urged they'd go about it together. However, Costner followed none.

She claimed, "He disregarded my proposal to do what I felt was right based on research and my relationship with the children. Instead, he insisted that he had the right to tell them that we were getting divorced first and tell them privately without me present." Disheartened, Baumgartner continued, "After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present." Costner's impatient step confused her as the actor was planning a homestay after his return.

"I am still confused by his motivation to do this via a very short Zoom session, especially since he was planning on being home five days later. He also could have easily come home from Las Vegas to have the conversation in person," Baumgartner lamented.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

The couple got married in 2004. The Bodyguard actor's rep confirmed the news of their break-up after Baumgartner filed for a divorce. The date of separation was April 11, and Baumgartner cited irreconcilable differences.

Giving some context to her demands, she explained, "Our marital lifestyle, including that of the children, was consistent with Kevin's long-term exceedingly high income." In her June 16 declaration, she added that because she's currently unemployed, her primary goal is for their children to continue to thrive in a "home & lifestyle at least somewhat comparable to that of their father."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 11, 2024. It has since been updated.