Kevin Costner Struggles to Rent Out His $9.8M Aspen Mansion After Divorce Filing

Renowned actor and producer Kevin Costner is facing a tough time renting out his $9.8 million Aspen mansion after his wife, Christine Costner, filed for divorce. Despite listing the 160-acre ranch property for rent at $36,000 per month in January, the property remains vacant as potential renters shy away from its association with the couple's separation.

The 5,800-square-foot mansion boasts twelve bedrooms and eight bathrooms, making it an ideal location for large groups or events. The estate can comfortably sleep 27 people, and its amenities include a baseball field, a sledding hill, water features, three hot tubs and sweeping views of the Continental Divide.

Image Source: Getty images/Nicholas Hunt

As mentioned by The Sun, the property's kitchen is fitted with white brick backsplash, white cabinets and an island with seating. Some of the bedrooms offer a balcony that overlooks the stunning scenic views, while others have spacious sitting areas. The property's description states that the ranch is the "ultimate luxury retreat" with "a pristine landscape and breathtaking views."

Christine, 49, filed for divorce from Kevin, 68, on May 1, citing "irreconcilable differences." According to TMZ, Christine is seeking joint custody of their three children and is not seeking spousal support. Kevin has also requested joint custody of their children, and his lawyer has stated that spousal support will be paid as per the couple's premarital agreement.

Image Source: GettyImages/Alberto E. Rodriguez

Kevin and Christine married in September 2004, and their divorce marks the end of their 18-year marriage. Kevin was previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994, with whom he has four children.

Kevin’s rep released in a statement to the outlet: "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action." "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

The news of Kevin and Christine's divorce has undoubtedly impacted the property's rental prospects, with many potential renters likely avoiding the property due to its association with the couple's separation. It's not uncommon for celebrities to struggle with selling or renting out their homes after going through a divorce or scandal, as potential buyers and renters may not want to be associated with the negative attention that comes with the property's past owners.

With its stunning views and luxurious amenities, Kevin's Aspen mansion is undoubtedly a desirable property, but the current state of the real estate market could make it difficult to rent out. Only time will tell if it will find a tenant.

Image Source: GettyImages/David Livingston

Costner has had an illustrious career spanning several decades, and his work has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. While he faces a challenging time in his personal life, his contributions to cinema as an actor and filmmaker must not be forgotten.