Kenzie Ziegler Spills About 'Tough' Childhood Due to 'Dance Moms': "I Feel Sad for Myself Because..."

Kenzie Ziegler, who used to be on the popular reality show Dance Moms, recently talked about how tough it was for her while she was on the show. In a straightforward chat with Cosmopolitan, the 20-year-old singer and actress shared her thoughts on growing up under the spotlight and how it affected her. Kenzie, who started filming Dance Moms when she was just 6 years old, said she hadn’t watched a full episode of the show until just recently, and the experience was eye-opening and emotional for her.

"I don't remember a lot from it because I started when I was 6 years old," Ziegler explained, as per Reality Tea. "That was my childhood. I never went to middle or high school or did any normal kid things. So, looking back at it, I feel sad for myself because I never got to experience real life." The pressure of growing up on camera took its toll on Ziegler. She revealed, "I mentally feel like I'm 45 because I've lived so many lives. I had to grow up so quickly."

Even though it was tough, Ziegler said that her time on Dance Moms really helped shape who she is now. "I'm so thankful for that experience because I wouldn't be where I am without it. I wouldn't have such tough skin because this industry is so intense, especially with the social media aspect of it," she said.

The impact on the Dance Moms' star was evident as she chose to skip the recent reunion show. She said, "Personally, I just dealt with a lot of trauma from that show, and I have the worst anxiety from it. I would've loved to be with the girls. But I also didn't want to sit on television and watch back a traumatic part of my life that is so far from me now."

Ziegler’s honest stories really showed what it’s like for child stars behind the scenes. Now, Ziegler’s focusing on her music and using her platform to talk about what she’s been through and connect with her fans more deeply. Her new album, Biting My Tongue, is all about her personal journey and is set to be a very open and real look into her life. Ziegler explained, "This album changed me as a person. It's called Biting My Tongue because I used to keep everything quiet. I was so nervous to share certain things about my life because I didn't want to feel ashamed or embarrassed."

One particularly poignant track, Anatomy, was born from a therapeutic exercise and addresses Ziegler's relationship with her estranged father. "Sharing it with the world helped me so much," she said. "When people started saying, 'This is my story,' or 'I feel the same way,' or 'That song changed my life,' that changed my life because it healed me hearing what other people were saying about it."