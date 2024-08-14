Kendall Jenner is 'Traditional' When it Comes to Settling Down, Wants a 'Wedding' Before Having Kids

Kendall Jenner, the 28-year-old model and reality TV star, once shared her thoughts on marriage and having children. Her comments have sparked discussion among fans. On an episode of The Kardashians, Kendall talked with her mom, Kris Jenner, about having kids. Kris told Kendall she had a dream about her having a baby. Kendall asked, "With who?" Kris replied, "It wasn't clear who it was with. It was just, you had a baby."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

When Kris asked if she wants kids one day, Kendall said, "Of course. Three max I'm cool with two though I just want my kid to for sure have a sibling I know that." Kendall also shared her views on marriage and said she's "traditional" and wants a "story and a wedding" before having kids, "I'm not gonna do it with just anybody," she added, as per The Buzz Feed.

I bet Kendall Jenner will either become pregnant or have a pregnancy scare, or have a fake wedding with Bad Bunny and call it off last minute or they divorce because Bad Bunny cheated on her and she becomes a victim like her sisters for their dying Hulu show #KendallJenner — Skyneverthelimit (@ArtofLilibeth) March 29, 2023

These comments got fans talking. Many think Kendall is learning from her sisters' experiences. One fan said, "It's very obvious she doesn't want to be like her sisters and have children with a guy she barely speaks to anymore." Kendall is the only one of her siblings without children. Her sisters have had kids with partners they're no longer with. Some fans think Kendall wants to avoid similar situations.

"She learned from her sisters' mistakes," one person commented. Another said, "She's waiting to find a good partner to have kids with, unlike her siblings." Kendall also talked about enjoying her current lifestyle. She said, "I just think about my life and the freedom that I have right now and the ease, and picking up and going somewhere — I just like that right now," as per The Daily Mail.

auntie kendall jenner and baby aire pic.twitter.com/omsrmT6v81 — kendall jenner archive (@archivekend) November 24, 2023

This isn't the first time Kendall has discussed having kids. She's always said she wants to be a mom someday, but she's in no rush. Meanwhile, her mom Kris seems eager for Kendall to have children soon. In the show, Kris said, "I know we're all different, but me personally, I would love to see Kendall have a baby. She'd be such a good mommy!" Kendall responded to this pressure, saying, "I swear I got this, and I will give you a grandkid when the time is right and when it all makes sense perfectly."

Kim K making the toast at Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s wedding https://t.co/SqhR7aLAh0 — ruff (@itsjustruff) February 20, 2023

Some fans slammed Kris for pressuring Kendall to have children, "Kris must chill, not everyone is thinking of having kids. She has enough grandkids," stated on fan. Another said, "You have enough kids just leave Kendall alone and let her do it when she's ready... Damn Kris." Kendall's remarks came amid speculation regarding her relationship with singer Bad Bunny. The episode was filmed last year. Kendall seemed to be satisfied with her role as 'Auntie Kendall' to her nieces and nephews. She's concentrating on her job as a model, business owner, and reality TV personality.