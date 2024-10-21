Kendall Jenner Drank Bird Saliva Than Answer James Corden's Cheeky Question On Taylor Swift

In 2016, reality TV star Kendall Jenner and late-night host James Corden sat down for a bizarre game titled Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts. It was kind of like Truth or Dare but with a lot more gross dares. Participants had a choice to either consume fish eyes, bull penis, cod sperm, clam fluid, or even bird saliva, or they might answer some personal questions. At one point in the episode, Kendall found herself regrettably gulping down the bird's saliva rather than responding to one of Corden’s probing questions about Taylor Swift.

Kendall Jenner on the @latelateshow with James Corden doesn't throw any of 'Taylor Swift's Squad' under the bus pic.twitter.com/zMr3RpYsGt — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 17, 2016

As reported by Variety, the host of the show asked, “Who is your least favorite member of Taylor Swift‘s squad?” He added, "There's Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, Cara Delevigne, Uzo Aduba, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid or Taylor Swift." However, with the glass of bird saliva already in hand, Kendall pinched her nose and quickly took a sip in one shot. As reported by Teen Vogue, in another instance, Corden questioned, "Kendall, three of your nieces and nephews are named Dream, North, and Saint. Rank those baby names from best to worst." For this, Kendall opted to answer the question as she was faced with a sardine smoothie for this one.

Jenner said, "I like North. I’ve always liked North." The host then said, "So now let’s find out which one you hate." She finally ranked them as she said, "North, Saint, Dream. I still love them, I still love them." Later in the episode, Kendall opted for clam juice rather than revealing why her sister, Kylie Jenner, was spotted by paparazzi on the same day she claimed to be sick and missed Corden's show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

On the other hand, Corden opted for cod sperm instead of picking between his mom and dad. He also chose bull penis rather than naming a guest he wouldn’t invite back. Later on, he swallowed grasshoppers instead of revealing which one of his band members he would throw under the bus.

Kendall Jenner drank bird saliva just so she wouldn't have to say who she's hated out of Taylor's friends (including Taylor) — lauren (@detective_swift) November 18, 2016

Meanwhile, Swift and Kendall have a well-known history of rivalry. According to reports, it all started in 2013 when Kendall was romantically connected with Harry Styles—a guy who had dated Swift before. By December 2014, it appeared like all had been forgotten when Swift welcomed Kendall into her elegant circle of friends. However, according to Nicki Swift, their reconciliation was only temporary. Later on, Kendall freely acknowledged that she was comfortable to remain outside of Swift's social group.

In September 2016, the model was questioned about her close ties with friends Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin. Responding to this, she said, "This is going to sound really, really lame, but we all call ourselves the Super Natural Friend Group because we all have such cool individual lives."

nine years ago today, a polaroid taken of taylor swift, karlie kloss, kendall jenner, and cara delevingne before the 1989 tour in london, england



june 27, 2015 pic.twitter.com/ZZKD73b8Gp — gaylor throwbacks (@throwbackgaylor) June 27, 2024

Another sign that Kendall and Swift weren't on good terms arose during Kim Kardashian's conflict with Swift. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kardashian said, "I don't know if Kendall was a part of her squad. I don't think she was or is. I don't think it was awkward."