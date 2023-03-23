Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Picturesque Mexican Vacation Spot Lists for $15 Million

Luxe holidays are nothing new to the Kardashian-Jenner family. Even the occasional Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewer would know there’s at least one drama-filled family vacation each season. To kick off 2021, Kendall and Kylie Jenner vacationed in a stunning goldenrod-hued Mexican villa, where they snapped idyllic Instagram pics that looked almost too beautiful to be real. Envious onlookers now have their chance to own the oceanside oasis, known as Sol de Oriente, which the celebrity sisters paid $6,500 a night for, Dirt reports.

Located in the secluded oceanfront resort community of Costa Careyes in Mexico, the villa is perched on a high cliff above the emerald ocean and offers breathtaking views. Italian artist, banker, and real estate developer, Gian Franco Brignone acquired the land in 1968 and designed the compound to be a high-end hideaway for artists, celebrities and deep-pocketed bohemians to come together for inspiration and relaxation. The secluded retreat which just landed on the market with a $15 million price tag was designed to mimic the beauty of its natural, undeveloped surroundings.

Sol de Oriente, which has six bedrooms across four buildings, was completed in 1999 by French architect Jean-Claude Galibert, who employed a Mediterranean style for the property’s sunny yellow structures, topping them with palapa-style thatched roofs. The most prominent feature of the elevated star-shaped main villa, dubbed “The Castle,” is a sprawling 11,000-square-foot infinity pool that almost completely encircles the three-bedroom abode. Set on the side of the cliff below, two bungalows and a two-story tower each offering an additional bedroom and bathroom, both accessible by a long staircase and a funicular. Naturally, each structure offers ample opportunity for outdoor lounging with a view.

The villa offers exclusive privacy to the residents, with extensive staff quarters housed in a separate building. The Castle also offers thousands of square feet of open-air living spaces and numerous terraces with picturesque views. As unique as Sol de Oriente is, just across the small bay that forms crescent-shaped Playa Careyitos sits Sol De Occidente, its mirror image, only in pale green.

Brignone passed away earlier this year, and his singular vision for the legacy of Careyes is now being managed and carried forth by his family and heirs. Sol de Oriente is now owned by Brignone’s son, Filippo Brignone, and is available through Denise Moreno and Gordon MacGeachy at Carolwood Estates. Sol de Oriente has hosted several fashion and showbiz heavy hitters, including Tom Ford, Robert De Niro, Mick Jagger and Uma Thurman. The villa is now available to those who can entertain the $15 million asking price and offers the opportunity to experience the same level of luxury and privacy as some of the world’s most famous celebrities.