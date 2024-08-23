Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Claps Back at Trollers of 'MAGA's Most-Hated' Selfie

Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia Conway has smacked the trollers after she posted a selfie with her dad on Twitter captioned, "MAGA’s most-hated." The teen shared that she is not concerned about the hate she received after showing support for Vice President Kamala Harris. Kellyanne was one of Donald Trump's advisers during his tenure as the POTUS. Hence, the shift in the family's political support caused the furor.

The picture shows Claudia posing with her dad, George Conway as they show off the name badge of Harris. George, who is also the co-founder of the Lincoln Project was accompanying his daughter for the Democratic National Convention. The picture became controversial as netizens questioned Kellyanne's stand on it. In an interview with The U.S. Sun, the 19-year-old said, "All those comments that are saying that—I'm with my parents right now and we feel sorry for them. A lot of these people live on Twitter like my mom always says, and they don't like seeing a woman with an opinion on either side." Adding on she called those trolling her "filled with vitriol, hatred, and jealousy" who need to "open a book and educate [your]selves."

Users like @cbentjen wrote, "I never thought I’d see George Conway at a DNC. Thank you and your Pops for speaking the truth!" While @SimonaMangiante wrote, "Nobody actually hates you.. it’s just that your grudge seems more like a personal vendetta than some grand statement. And honestly, a united family is a way more powerful look than a petty duo " on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Notably, Kellyanne left the White House in 2020 citing time management and spending more time with family as her primary reason. Later she joined Fox News channel as a contributor. George on the other hand also criticized the Republicans in 2020 and continues to do it unabashedly. Previously, according to Newsweek, she shared her thoughts on Harris by stating, "Left to her own devices, Kamala Harris is just one big old blind date, and everybody's making her whatever they need her to be."

Adding on she said, "She's so good-looking; she's so smart; she's so wealthy; she's so funny; she's close to her mom; she goes on really cool vacations; she'll never break your heart. Everybody's making her what they need her to be. To define her is to deter her," the statement went viral after she lauded Trump's opposing political candidate. When Larry Kudlow, the newscaster asked her if the Former President should refrain from namecalling the incumbent VP, she said, "The winning formula for President Trump is very plain to see: it's fewer insults, more insights, and that policy contrast. He's got that hunger swagger underdog underestimated of 2016 back, Larry, and you overlay that with the four-year presidential record where we did have growth, we did have wage growth, we had low unemployment, the whole line that you and I know."