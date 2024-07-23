Katy Perry Takes Over Nightclub and Kisses a Fan After Releasing 2024's Biggest Flop Song Yet

Katy Perry attempted to roar with a woman empowerment anthem, but her efforts fell flat when her newly released track Woman's World was declared 2024's biggest flop yet. However, it didn't seem to dim her light as the pop star shared photos of herself having a gala time in a Barcelona nightclub among her fans, serenading them with some of the hit tracks of her career.

The California Gurls singer donned a sheer lace pink dress as she was seen dancing her heart out at La Terrrazza nightclub, serving shots to fans, and at one point, she even kissed a male fan from the crowd. She didn't take her seat in the VIP section, instead, she mingled with everyone shaking a leg and even crowd-surfed amid the lively gathering, as per Daily Mail.

Her Instagram post was captioned, "Last day of Pride in Barcelona, [the] first day of the rest of our Lifetimes." Her sizzling white dress lightly gave a peek of her jaw-dropping figure with pointy greyish silver heels and nails painted in the same shade, her tresses were left loose over her shoulders as she cascaded through the crowd, and performed for her fans and admirers.

To revive her nearly-dead musical career, Perry released a new single from her forthcoming seventh studio album 143 on Thursday, July 18, 2024. However, unfortunately, it failed to impress people on the charts, and the 'feminist anthem' was quickly labeled by the experts as 'unoriginal, hypocritical, and formulaic.'

A music video producer, who asked to remain anonymous, told the New York Post, "It's as if she was trying to cash in on [2023 movie] 'Barbie' and women's power. She missed the mark by so far. It's like you want to empower women, but then you fall into the old misogynistic tropes of, 'I can't do music videos without showing my boobs or ass."

Perry had been teasing her song for a long time before finally releasing it with a bang. But, somehow, its performance has been very disappointing on major streaming platforms. According to Forbes, her song debuted at No. 110 on Spotify's U.S.-specific chart, which is a relatively low starting point for one of the most loved woman artists in the country. Furthermore, after the first day of ranking, Woman's World completely disappeared from the most-streamed tunes on Spotify in America. While it never reached the top 200 spot list, it didn't even return to the top 100 list.

The 39-year-old addressed the criticism of her track, sharing her intentions for the seemingly female-empowering visual. "We're kind of just having fun being a bit sarcastic with it, it's very slapstick, and very on the nose," Perry explained after severe backlash over the music video's overtly sexual visuals featuring half-naked women as well as the singer chugging alcohol and pretending to relieve themselves in urinals. She further expounded, "With this set, it's like, 'We're not about the male gaze but we really are about the male gaze,'" concluding, "We wanted to open this video making it look like a super high gloss pop star video, and that's what it is," as per Billboard.