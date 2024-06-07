When Katy Perry Opened Up About Her 3 Months of Sobriety Pact With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is a multi-platinum recording artist, a current judge on American Idol, and a full-time mother, so she is well aware of the value of unwinding. Perry introduced their fourth and most recent flavor of De Soi, a line of nonalcoholic apéritifs, to the collection of mocktails last week. She provided tips for the sober-curious in an exclusive interview with EatingWell, along with information on the new mocktail.

The Roar singer shared that after President's Day, she and her partner, Orlando Bloom, decided to have a reset. "He was heading into a pretty rigorous film that is going to take every ounce of his focus, so I was happy to support him, and it was time to reset," she revealed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

She shared that the best time for a reset according to her is "before you dive back into summer," since it's after springtime and perfect to reset the body and give it a nice break. "I'm definitely not sober, but am I all about the reset? Yes. Am I all about options? Yes. Am I sober-curious? 100%, but am I still into unwinding at the end of the night? 100%! I just need something Monday through Thursday," she shared.

The American Idol judge opened up in March about a sobriety pact between herself and her partner. She ended the pact on June 21, sharing with PEOPLE that she's "not really drinking" on weeknights, "but on the weekend I'll indulge a little bit." This was really important to her, she shared, adding, "For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit. I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance."

Katy Perry Says She's Been Sober for 5 Weeks amid 3-Month 'Pact' with Orlando Bloom: 'I Can't Cave!' pic.twitter.com/CoyuvY8iMy — People (@people) March 29, 2023

Perry emphasized the importance of unwinding with her favorite nonalcoholic beverage. She barely got a break or any downtime this week because her daughter has had a cold for almost a week and she has also been in the studio for her work. "So where do I get a little bit of relaxation? I'll bring a bottle of Purple Lune to the studio. I have both a career and a family life that I want to keep in balance. Believe me, Morgan and I still love our alcohol, but we love that we have really healthy, good-for-you options as well."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by De Soi (@drinkdesoi)

When asked what eating well means for the singer-songwriter, she responded that in summation, it's "using food to heal yourself and heal your body." The mom described that for her, "food is the healer." She shared, "It used to be more emotion-based and reactive-based, but now it's the healer. What do I feed my daughter when she's coming down with a crazy cold? I go straight to bone broths, the green juices, and whatever she'll drink. For me, eating well means eating from the source and eating food to heal."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom)

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 9, 2024. It has since been updated.