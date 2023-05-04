Katy Perry Accused of Giving Special Treatment to an American Idol Contestant

Katy Perry is under fire again because of her tactics as a judge on American Idol, but this time around the reason is a little different from all the other times the Fireworks singer has been singled out by the fans. Usually, Perry is slammed by the fans for being a "mean" judge and criticizing the contestants, whether they deserve it or not. Katy is often compared to Simon Cowell, who is known to be one of the harshest judges on British television.

On Sunday night, the singing reality TV show witnessed one of the best performances of all time by 17-year-old Haven Madison. All three judges - Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan - were rendered speechless by the performance. Haven Madison is one of the top 12 contestants on the show who was coached by Adam Lambert, the former American Idol finalist.

Haven Madison fascinated the audience with her powerful vocals in Livin' on a Prayer by Bon Jovi. Madison definitely rocked the stage with both her rendition of the hit song as well as her outfit that was inspired by the rockstar himself. Her ensemble consisted of a black blazer with jewels studded to the blazer in a beautiful pattern paired with a tight pair of pants. Her hairstyle complimented her look as she kept it simple and sleek with a few bejeweled clips adorning her blonde hair. The viewers were underwhelmed by the same performance that left the judges in awe of the singer.

All three judges were very impressed. Both Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were vigorously clapping as Haven ended the performance while Katy Perry held her face in shock. She responded by stating how nervous she was while watching her performance with sweaty hands. She was also excited at the same time and felt a bit threatened. She said all these are good things and went on to mention that Madison would be the next big pop star considering that performance. The other two judges offered likewise flattering reviews, complimenting her as a "massive star."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Momodu Mansaray

Viewers vehemently opposed and said that the judges were gentle on Haven. Many Twitter users started to tweet about this and how it all seemed staged. @sean637 fumed, "Haven definitely getting special treatment? Like what the hell." Another Twitter user, @IamSuzanneCryer said, "I like @AmericanIdol and am watching now. But come on. Haven can't really sing... her voice is unpleasant. Not one judge will say anything other than you are a star. Please." Although some users did tweet about liking her voice and how she would definitely go far in the music industry, it was still not enough compared to the people who thought quite the opposite.